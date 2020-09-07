Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands protest against pro-Serb rallies in Montenegro

Thousands gathered in Montenegro's capital Podgorica on Sunday evening waving national flags to protest against the use of Serbian national symbols by opposition parties that won elections last week.

Reuters | Podgorica | Updated: 07-09-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 01:46 IST
Thousands protest against pro-Serb rallies in Montenegro
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Thousands gathered in Montenegro's capital Podgorica on Sunday evening waving national flags to protest against the use of Serbian national symbols by opposition parties that won elections last week. Participants chanted: "This is not Serbia" and "We do not give away Montenegro."

The pro-Western Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) led by President Milo Djukanovic, which steered Montenegro through the violent collapse of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, lost the parliamentary election last week. It will not be able to form a government for the first time since 1990, when a multi-party system was introduced.

Opposition parties, including the pro-Serb Democratic Front, organised rallies celebrating their victory by waving Serbian flags, and raising three fingers in a gesture known as the Serbian salute. Montenegro remains deeply divided over its ties with Serbia -- with some advocating closer ties with Belgrade and others opposing any pro-Serb alliance.

On Sunday people started gathering in Podgorica in the afternoon waving national flags. "We came alone from Cetinje to give our support to Montenegro, as always. We do not give away (our) state!" said protester Milo Martinovic, who wore the traditional red hat of Montenegro.

The final preliminary count gave the DPS 35.06% of the vote on Sunday. The final official result is expected in the coming days. An alliance of Serb nationalist parties named For the Future of Montenegro, which seeks closer ties with Serbia and Russia and is backed by the Serbian Orthodox Church, won 32.55% of the vote.

Another two alliances - a centre-right group called Peace is Our Nation and an alliance led by the URA green party - which won 12.53% and 5.53% of votes, respectively, said they would join pro-Serb parties to form the government. Opposition leaders, along with democracy and human rights organisations, have accused Djukanovic and his party of running Montenegro as their own corrupt fiefdom with links to organised crime. The DPS and Djukanovic deny those charges.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Freeman's slam help Braves rout Nationals

Freddie Freeman hit his second grand slam in three days to break open a close game and send the Atlanta Braves to a 10-3 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Sunday. The win gave the Braves a split of the four-game series. The two ...

Gonzalez aids Pirates in rally past Reds

Erik Gonzalezs sacrifice fly in the ninth inning gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a walk-off 3-2 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and a split of their four-game series. Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth against Raisel ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero was not kidnapped -President Kagame

Rwandan President Paul Kagame denied on Sunday that his government had kidnapped from abroad Paul Rusesabagina, whose widely acclaimed heroism inspired a Hollywood movie but who has been detained on terrorism and other charges.At a virtual ...

Tennis-With ice in her veins, Brady finds career breakthrough

American Jennifer Brady said working on her mental approach has been a huge game changer as she reached the quarter-final of a Grand Slam for the first time at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.Brady claimed a straight-sets win over 2016 champion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020