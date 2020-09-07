EU's chief Brexit negotiator says "worried" about negotiations

EU's chief Brexit negotiator says "worried" about negotiationsReuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:09 IST
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that Britain wanted "the best of two worlds" in the divorce deal, adding that negotiations were difficult. "I remain worried ... the negotiations are difficult because the British want the best of both worlds," Barnier told on France Inter radio.
He added that he believed it was possible to find a deal on fisheries.
