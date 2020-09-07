Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:11 IST
Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL45 PM-LD NEP CONFERENCE We have to show 'maximum flexibility' in implementing NEP: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that "maximum flexibility" has to be shown in implementing the new National Education Policy (NEP) and all questions about it have to be addressed, as he asserted that it is not a government's but the country's education policy. DEL48 MHA-KANGANA-4THLD SECURITY Kangana Ranaut given Y-plus security by Centre, says no one can crush a patriot New Delhi/Shimla: Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos, the Union Home Ministry said on Monday, prompting the Bollywood actor to thank Home Minister Amit Shah and declare that no one could crush a patriot. DEL53 VIRUS-CONG PM must answer on govt strategy to control spread of COVID-19: Cong New Delhi: With India recording the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, the Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of failing to control the spread of the virus and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi answer the nation on the way forward.

DEL47 DL-VIRUS-3RDLD METRO Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day COVID hiatus New Delhi: The Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operations on the Yellow Line on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as both the DMRC and the commuters trod with caution amid the new normal in the rapid transport system. DEL54 JK-ENCOUNTER Encounter breaks out in JK's Budgam Srinagar: An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

DEL57 DEF-LD DRDO India successfully test-fires hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle; joins select group of countries New Delhi: India on Monday successfully flight-tested the indigenously-developed hypersonic technology demonstration vehicle (HSTDV), joining a select group of countries having the capability to develop the next-generation hypersonic cruise missiles, officials said. DEL58 DL-ASSEMBLY-LD SESSION One-day session of Delhi Assembly on Sept 14; no question hour New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet has decided to convene a special one-day session of the Legislative Assembly on September 14, officials said on Monday.

DEL39 CONG-RAJPUT Cong accuses BJP of politicising Sushant Singh Rajput's death ahead of Bihar polls New Delhi: The Congress on Monday accused the ruling BJP of politicising the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, terming it a new low in Indian politics. DEL52 VP-MIDDAY MEAL Naidu suggests milk be made part of mid-day meal scheme New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suggested that milk be included either in breakfast or mid-day meals to improve the nutritional levels of children.

CONG-KANGANA Kangana carrying forward BJP's political agenda: Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Monday accused Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut of carrying forward the BJP's political agenda through her actions and claimed that the ruling party had provided her with security cover to enable her to openly defame Maharashtra and criticise the coalition government there. BUSINESS DEL51 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 258, silver gains Rs 837 New Delhi: Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 258 to Rs 51,877 per 10 grams in the national capital supported by rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL56 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps 2-day losing streak in see-saw trade; FMCG, IT stocks shine Mumbai: Markets broke their two-session losing run to end with slim gains on Monday as investors made a cautious return to equities amid mixed global cues. LEGAL LGD5 VIRUS-SC-DISINFECTANT TUNNELS SC asks Centre why no ban on disinfectant tunnels despite saying chemicals harmful New Delhi: The Supreme Court asked the Centre on Monday as to why it has not banned the use of tunnels for disinfecting people for COVID-19 despite taking the stand that spraying of chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful. FOREIGN FGN16 US-RACISM-HARRIS 'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala Harris Washington: The US has two systems of justice for Black and White Americans, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said, as the Indian-orign Senator rebuked President Donald Trump and his Attorney General for denying there is systemic racism in the country's justice system. FGN17 UK-NIRAV-TRIAL Nirav Modi's extradition trial resumes in UK court London: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition case related to the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering charges brought by the Indian government opened for a five-day hearing in a UK court on Monday. By Aditi Khanna SPORTS SPD6 SPO-SAI-NIS-LD COURSE Boxer Manoj, rower Bajrang among Olympians applying for SAI's coaching course New Delhi: Former Commonwealth Games champion boxer Manoj Kumar and three-time Asiad medallist rower Bajrang Lal Takhar are among 33 sportspersons who have applied for Sports Authority of India's (SAI) coaching diploma course after a revamp of the selection criteria.

PTI SRY.

