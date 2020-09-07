Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chirag to take call on LJP's tie-up with Nitish; JD(U) says NDA members must accept Bihar CM's leadership

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, have announced that the NDA will fight the upcoming Bihar assembly polls under Kumar's leadership.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:37 IST
Chirag to take call on LJP's tie-up with Nitish; JD(U) says NDA members must accept Bihar CM's leadership
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Janshakti Party on Monday authorised its president Chirag Paswan to take a call on whether the party will fight against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-headed JD(U) in the upcoming assembly polls and decided to prepare a list of candidates for 143 constituencies. Paswan headed a meeting of the party's parliamentary board from Bihar in which the state government was criticised for its overreliance on bureaucracy, with some LJP leaders claiming that Kumar is no longer a popular face, sources said.

As the LJP meeting went on, the Janata Dal (United) said any party which is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state will have to accept Kumar's leadership. JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, have announced that the NDA will fight the upcoming Bihar assembly polls under Kumar's leadership. The JD(U), he said, has always had an alliance with the BJP in Bihar and at times in other states, but not with any other NDA member.

"Whether it was in 2005, 2010 or 2015 assembly polls, we have never had any tie-up with the LJP," Tyagi said, hinting that his party won't enter into an alliance with the LJP. LJP sources said that many party leaders claimed in the meeting that people of the state are not enthusiastic about Kumar's leadership and are also "angry" that he has pushed for assembly elections at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

"When the JD(U) says that its tie-up is not with the LJP, then we should put up our candidates against it," a source said. Chirag Paswan asked his party leaders to refrain from attacking former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, a Dalit leader like him, who has been attacking the LJP since joining hands with the JD(U). The Election Commission is likely to soon announce the schedule for the elections to the 243-member state assembly. They are slated to be held in October-November. The LJP had contested on 42 seats in the 2015 elections in alliance with the BJP and other NDA members. The JD(U) was then a part of the opposition alliance in Bihar.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Prefer Hindi as one of the three languages under NEP, suggests Vidya Bharati

It would be better if Hindi is opted as one of the three languages under the National Education Policy as there should be a connecting language across the country, an RSS leader suggested on Monday. Applauding the Modi government for the Na...

Ex-IIMC DG K G Suresh appointed VC of Bhopal's Makhanlal Chaturvedi journalism university

Senior journalist and former IIMC Director General Professor K G Suresh was on Monday appointed Vice-Chancellor of Bhopals Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, an institution funded by the Madhya Pradesh...

People fed up with PM Modi's 'jumlas'; listening to Rahul Gandhi: Rajasthan Cong chief

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying people now understand his lies and fed up with his jumlas. He claimed the public response to Modis weekly programme Mann Ki Baat has fal...

3,077 fresh COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported in Bengal

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 3,620 on Monday after 58 more people succumbed to the disease, while 3,077 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally in the state to 1,83,865, the health department said. The discharge rate clim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020