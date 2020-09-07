Left Menu
France's Macron: "very good exchange" with UK PM on Brexit, other issues

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he had enjoyed a "very good exchange" with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on various topics including Brexit. "Very good exchange with @BorisJohnson," tweeted Macron.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:41 IST
France's Macron: "very good exchange" with UK PM on Brexit, other issues
President Emmanuel Macron (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he had enjoyed a "very good exchange" with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on various topics including Brexit. "Very good exchange with @BorisJohnson," tweeted Macron. "We are going to strengthen our co-operation against migrant traffickers. We also discussed the consequences from the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, the situation in Lebanon and the future relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom."

Earlier on Monday, Johnson's office said the two leaders had agreed that talks on a Brexit deal needed to make progress this month and reach a conclusion quickly.

