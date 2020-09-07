France's Macron: "very good exchange" with UK PM on Brexit, other issues
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he had enjoyed a "very good exchange" with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on various topics including Brexit. "Very good exchange with @BorisJohnson," tweeted Macron.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:41 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he had enjoyed a "very good exchange" with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on various topics including Brexit. "Very good exchange with @BorisJohnson," tweeted Macron. "We are going to strengthen our co-operation against migrant traffickers. We also discussed the consequences from the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, the situation in Lebanon and the future relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom."
Earlier on Monday, Johnson's office said the two leaders had agreed that talks on a Brexit deal needed to make progress this month and reach a conclusion quickly.
ALSO READ
Popov takes 3-shot lead into final round of British Open
Kuwait to rebuild Lebanon's only large grain silo after blast - report
Golf-Germany's Popov claims maiden major at women's British Open
304th-ranked Popov wins Women's British Open for 1st major
304th-ranked Popov wins Women's British Open for 1st major