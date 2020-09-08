Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump calls Biden 'stupid,' demands apology for challenging him on vaccines

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 02:12 IST
Trump calls Biden 'stupid,' demands apology for challenging him on vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Republican President Donald Trump, accused by Joe Biden of putting lives at risk in his handling of the coronavirus, on Monday called his Democratic rival "stupid" and demanded an apology for what Trump called anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Trailing in national opinion polls as the U.S. death toll from the virus approaches 190,000, Trump unleashed a broad attack against both the former vice president, his opponent in the Nov. 3 election, and Biden's running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris. Trump has said that a vaccine against the virus would be ready in record time, perhaps before the election, raising questions about whether political pressure might result in the deployment of a vaccine before it is safe.

Harris had said she would not trust Trump with a vaccine before the election and Biden, critical of Trump's response to the virus, has urged Americans to heed the scientists. Critics accuse Trump of undermining scientists during the pandemic. Speaking in front of the White House at a U.S. Labor Day news conference, Trump said: "Biden and his very liberal running mate, the most liberal person in Congress by the way - is not a competent person in my opinion, would destroy this country and would destroy this economy - should immediately apologize for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric that they are talking right now," adding: "It undermines science."

The president called Biden "stupid." Trump again dismissed a report in The Atlantic that he had referred to fallen U.S. soldiers as "suckers" and "losers" and highlighted a denial of the story by an aide to former White House chief of staff John Kelly, Zach Fuentes.

"The story is a hoax," Trump said. "Who would say a thing like that? Only an animal would say a thing like that." In rambling remarks the president also hailed the U.S. labor market's recovery from the pandemic-fueled recession and suggested Biden would undo that progress.

Trump has sought to paint himself as best-placed to revive the economy, despite criticism that his initial dismissal of the virus threat led to both a health crisis as well as a recession.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi

Japans chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled the possibility of calling a snap election if he were to become the countrys next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday.Theres no change to my stance as chief cabinet...

Soccer-Second Greece player tests positive for coronavirus

A second player in Greeces national soccer team has tested positive for COVID-19, the countrys football federation HFF said on Monday, without revealing the players identity. On Friday night, the federation said another player had been foun...

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial COVID and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment from horse antibodiesResearchers in Costa Rica are due to begin trials of an inexpensive coronavirus treatment based on antibodies t...

People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovationPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds 3.2 million, the cost of renovating thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020