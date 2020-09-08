Left Menu
Schooling gets over but learning process continues for ages: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that even though our schooling gets over but our learning process lasts for ages and continues every day, in which books and authors play a major role.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 12:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Patrika Gate in Jaipur via video conferencing. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that even though our schooling gets over but our learning process lasts for ages and continues every day, in which books and authors play a major role. The Prime Minister's comments came as he inaugurated the Patrika Gate in Jaipur via video conferencing today.

"In any society, the enlightened section of the society, the writers or writers of the society are like guides, teachers of the society. Schooling is over, but our learning process lasts for ages, every day. Books and authors also play a major role in this," the Prime Minister said. According to an official release, the Iconic Gate is built by the Patrika Group of Newspapers on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg in Jaipur.

The Prime Minister also released two books written by the Chairman of Patrika Group of Newspapers, on the occasion. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Governor Kalraj Mishra and Gulab Kothari, Chairman of Patrika Group were also present at the event.

"In our country, writing has developed continuously with Indianness and nationality. During the freedom struggle, almost every big name was associated with writing from somewhere. We also have great saints and scientists who are writers," the Prime Minister said. "Shri Karpoor Chandra Kulish Ji started the tradition of the magazine only with the determination of Indianness, and service to India. We all remember his contribution to journalism, but the way Kulishji tried to spread the knowledge of Vedas to the society, it was truly amazing," he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that he expects, Samvad Upanishad and Akshar Yatra (books) will also reach people as a link to the same Indian thought. "Today, in this era of text and tweet, it is more important that our new generation does not get away from serious knowledge," he added.

"Characters are the first unit of our language, our expression. In Sanskrit, the meaning of the akshar (letter) is which doesn't degrade and that always stays. This is the power of thought, strength. Thousands of years ago, the idea, which a sage, scientist gave us, is still advancing the world," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

