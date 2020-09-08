Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Suga says coronavirus will take priority in deciding on snap election

As Japan's ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race on Tuesday, frontrunner and chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said that preventing the spread of the coronavirus should take priority in any decision to call a snap election.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:55 IST
Japan's Suga says coronavirus will take priority in deciding on snap election
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

As Japan's ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race on Tuesday, frontrunner and chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said that preventing the spread of the coronavirus should take priority in any decision to call a snap election. Suga, a favourite to succeed incumbent Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down due to poor health, also stressed that the biggest job for the new prime minister will be to revive the coronavirus-ravaged economy.

"Thinking about the dissolution of parliament and a general election, of course, we have to prioritize the coronavirus infection situation," Suga told a news conference on Tuesday. "What all of our people are expecting is to see the coronavirus infection contained as soon as possible so they can feel safe and their daily lives return to normal."

Suga is widely expected to win the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election on Sept. 14, a date set after Abe's decision to step down last month. The winner is virtually assured of becoming premier because of the LDP's parliamentary majority. Markets have been rife with speculation that if elected, Suga might call a snap election to solidify his political grip. . He signalled in an Asahi Shimbun interview that there was a chance of calling snap elections but cautioned that the coronavirus would impact any such decision.

That speculation got a boost after opinion polls showed a jump in voter approval of Suga and of Abe's achievements. The LDP leadership race among Suga and two rivals - former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida - kicked off formally on Tuesday.

But Suga, chief cabinet secretary since December 2012, has already locked in support from most of the party's factions. In his first campaign speech, earlier on Tuesday, Suga, 71, said he would pursue his boss's signature "Abenomics" policies of hyper-easy monetary policy and government spending while grappling with the twin challenges of a coronavirus outbreak and reviving the virus-hit economy.

"We must first overcome this (pandemic) crisis, and then want to achieve strong economic growth by carrying out intensive reform and necessary investment to aim for new targets such as digitalization and supply chains," Suga said, adding he wants to break down bureaucratic barriers to reforms. Japan's economy sank deeper into its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter as the coronavirus jolted businesses more than initially thought, data showed on Tuesday.

"The key in this ruling party election is how to revive an economy that suffered its biggest postwar slump," Suga said. "That's the responsibility for someone who will lead the country."

Suga, who has little diplomatic experience, will also confront a range of geopolitical challenges, including building ties with the winner of the U.S. presidential election and dealing with tensions with China over its maritime assertiveness. In remarks light on security and foreign affairs, Suga noted that Japan's security environment was tough and said he wanted to build "stable ties" with Japan's neighbours, including China.

He gave little space to the issue of revising Japan's post-war, pacifist constitution - one of Abe's cherished goals - saying only he wanted to pursue "constructive debate" that went beyond the ruling-opposition parties' divide. (Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Antoni Slodkowski, Ju-min Park and Elaine Lies; Editing by Stephen Coates, Gerry Doyle & Shri Navaratnam)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Transfer market could shrink up to 30%, says European club boss Agnelli

European clubs are facing a cash crisis and the transfer market could shrink by 20-30 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the association which represents them said on Tuesday. Andrea Agnelli, chairman of the European Club Associa...

Angie Motshekga launches Teacher Connect application

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has launched the Teacher Connect application, a free real time-based mentorship platform available via WhatsApp.Teacher Connect affords users the ability to connect, be a helpdesk, and provide learni...

Sri Lanka’s death row MP takes parliamentary oath

A Sri Lankan lawmaker from the ruling party, who was elected to Parliament while serving a death sentence in a murder case, was on Tuesday sworn in as an MP by the speaker. Sri Lanka Peoples Party SLPP lawmaker Premalal Jayasekera was convi...

Reliance unveils details of O2C business spinoff plan

Reliance Industries Ltds new oil-to-chemical business unit will hold its oil refinery and petrochemical assets and retail fuel business but not upstream oil and gas producing fields such as KG-D6 and textiles business, the firm said detaili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020