New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DES2 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan: 7 more COVID-19 fatalities taking death toll to 1,158; tally of cases rises to 93,257 Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded seven more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the death toll to 1,158, while 721 new cases pushed the state's tally to 93,257, according to a health department bulletin. .

DES19 RJ-BTP-KATARIA BTP disturbing religious, social amity in tribal areas: Kataria Jaipur: Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday accused the BTP of disturbing religious and social amity in tribal areas, a charge denied by the party. . DES14 UP-LOCKDOWN-MARKETS UP lifts weekend curbs on markets Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revoked its order of mandatory closure of markets on Sunday, reverting to the pre-coronavirus lockdown arrangement. .

DES4 UP-LYNCH Man beaten to death over rumour that he was selling his 16-yr-old daughter Lucknow: A man died after being allegedly beaten up by some people in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh over accusations that he was trying to sell his teenage daughter, police said on Tuesday. . DES10 UP-FIR-CLIP Man booked for threatening UP cabinet minister Moti Singh Pratapgarh (UP): Police have booked a man here for allegedly threatening Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Moti Singh in a video clip that has been widely shared on social media. .

DES16 UP-IPS-SUSPENSION UP govt suspends Allahabad SSP Lucknow:Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended Allahabad Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit on Tuesday for his failure to control crime and corruption and maintain law and order, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi. . DES9 UKD-BADRINATH-BEAUTIFICATION Uttarakhand to present Badrinath beautification master plan worth over Rs 400 crore to PMO Dehradun:The Uttarakhand government will present its master plan worth Rs 424 crore for the beautification of Badrinath and expansion of facilities for devotees around the Himalayan temple to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday, official sources said here..