Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

. DES4 UP-LYNCH Man beaten to death over rumour that he was selling his 16-yr-old daughter Lucknow: A man died after being allegedly beaten up by some people in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh over accusations that he was trying to sell his teenage daughter, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:03 IST
New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DES2 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan: 7 more COVID-19 fatalities taking death toll to 1,158; tally of cases rises to 93,257 Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded seven more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the death toll to 1,158, while 721 new cases pushed the state's tally to 93,257, according to a health department bulletin. .

DES19 RJ-BTP-KATARIA BTP disturbing religious, social amity in tribal areas: Kataria Jaipur: Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday accused the BTP of disturbing religious and social amity in tribal areas, a charge denied by the party. . DES14 UP-LOCKDOWN-MARKETS UP lifts weekend curbs on markets Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revoked its order of mandatory closure of markets on Sunday, reverting to the pre-coronavirus lockdown arrangement. .

DES4 UP-LYNCH Man beaten to death over rumour that he was selling his 16-yr-old daughter Lucknow: A man died after being allegedly beaten up by some people in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh over accusations that he was trying to sell his teenage daughter, police said on Tuesday. . DES10 UP-FIR-CLIP Man booked for threatening UP cabinet minister Moti Singh Pratapgarh (UP): Police have booked a man here for allegedly threatening Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Moti Singh in a video clip that has been widely shared on social media. .

DES16 UP-IPS-SUSPENSION UP govt suspends Allahabad SSP Lucknow:Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended Allahabad Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit on Tuesday for his failure to control crime and corruption and maintain law and order, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi. . DES9 UKD-BADRINATH-BEAUTIFICATION  Uttarakhand to present Badrinath beautification master plan worth over Rs 400 crore to PMO Dehradun:The Uttarakhand government will present its master plan worth Rs 424 crore for the beautification of Badrinath and expansion of facilities for devotees around the Himalayan temple to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday, official sources said here..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Iran building new production hall for centrifuges in mountains near Natanz

Iran has begun to build a hall in the heart of the mountains near its Natanz nuclear site for the production of advanced centrifuges, Irans nuclear chief said on Tuesday.It is meant to replace a production hall at the facility which was dam...

HP assembly session: Cong seeks package for small traders, taxi operators

The Himachal Pradesh Congress unit sought a package for small traders and taxi operators during the second day of the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly on Tuesday. Participating in the discussion on an adjournment motion moved u...

RPF disrupts 'Real Mango' software use for cornering confirmed railway tickets during pandemic

The Railway Protection Force has disrupted the use of illegal software Real Mango for cornering confirmed train reservation during the coronavirus pandemic and made 50 arrests in an investigation spanning West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Gujar...

Poor quality environments contribute to 13 per cent of deaths in Europe: Environment Agency

Brussels Belgium, September 8 ANISputnik Poor environmental conditions in European countries contribute to as much as one in eight deaths, a report on the environmental risks to health released by the European Environment Agency EEA release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020