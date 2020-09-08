Left Menu
France postpones foreign, defence minister talks with Russia

"Given the current circumstances and after an exchange with Russian authorities, the Franco-Russian council on security cooperation has been postponed to a later date," the French foreign ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters. The French delegation was due to travel to Russia on Sept. Germany has concluded he was poisoned with Novichok.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-09-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:43 IST
France postpones foreign, defence minister talks with Russia
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

France has postponed bilateral talks with Russia's foreign and defence ministers originally scheduled for next week, the French government said on Tuesday. "Given the current circumstances and after an exchange with Russian authorities, the Franco-Russian council on security cooperation has been postponed to a later date," the French foreign ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The French delegation was due to travel to Russia on Sept. 14. Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was airlifted to Germany last month after collapsing on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. Germany has concluded he was poisoned with Novichok.

