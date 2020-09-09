Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Trump comments, top Army general defends military's leaders

A day after President Donald Trump accused the U.S. military brass of wanting to fight wars to keep weapons makers happy, the Army's top general said on Tuesday leaders of the armed forces would recommend sending troops into combat only when it is in American national security interests or as a last resort.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 01:16 IST
After Trump comments, top Army general defends military's leaders
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A day after President Donald Trump accused the U.S. military brass of wanting to fight wars to keep weapons makers happy, the Army's top general said on Tuesday leaders of the armed forces would recommend sending troops into combat only when it is in American national security interests or as a last resort. Asked about Trump's Monday criticism of Pentagon leaders, U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James McConville declined to comment directly on it, saying the military should remain out of politics, especially close to an election.

"Many of these leaders have sons and daughters that serve in the military, many of these leaders have sons and daughters who have gone to combat or may be in combat right now," McConville, who Trump appointed to his post, said during an online forum hosted by Defense One, a media organization focusing on the U.S. military. "I can assure the American people that the senior leaders would only recommend sending our troops to combat when it is required in national security and in the last resort. We take this very, very seriously in how we make our recommendations," McConville added.

Trump has increasingly clashed with Pentagon leaders over a range of issues after initially giving retired generals senior positions in his administration. Trump is seeking re-election on Nov. 3, facing Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

At a White House news conference on Monday, Trump criticized Biden, describing him as a proponent of "endless wars," before turning his criticism toward military leaders who he himself appointed, saying they are interested in conflict to satisfy military contractors. "I'm not saying the military is in love with me. The soldiers are. The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs, make the planes, make everything else stay happy," Trump said.

"But we're getting out of endless wars," Trump added. "Some people don't like to come home. Some people like to continue to spend money. One cold-hearted globalist betrayal after another, that's what it was." Such criticism of military leaders by a sitting president is highly unusual.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday said Trump's comments were not directed at Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Army General Mark Milley, who serves as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or other military leaders. "That comment was more directed about the military industrial complex," Meadows said on Fox News, using a term that refers to the U.S. military establishment and defense industry.

Meadows did not mention any names or explain specifically who Trump meant when the president referred to "top people in the Pentagon." Trump appointed both Esper and Milley to their current posts. Trump's comments followed media reports last week that he had called fallen U.S. troops buried in Europe "losers" and declined to visit an American cemetery in France in 2018 because he thought it unimportant. Trump has denied the reports.

Areas of disagreement between the Republican president and Pentagon leaders have included Trump's threats to deploy active-duty troops in response to a wave of protests against racism and police brutality - a step Esper and Milley both opposed. Milley, the top U.S. military officer, in June also said he made a "mistake" when he joined Trump as the president walked from the White House to a nearby church and held up a copy of the Bible for a photo opportunity after authorities cleared away protesters using chemical irritants and rubber bullets.

Trump has faced sharp criticism in recent months from senior retired military leaders including retired General James Mattis, the U.S. defense secretary during Trump's first two years in office who accused his former boss of trying to divide Americans.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Qiagen readies launch of rapid COVID-19 antigen test

German diagnostic test maker Qiagen on Tuesday said it planned to launch a COVID-19 antigen test that can provide results in 15 minutes and test about 30 samples in an hour.The company said it will launch two versions of the antigen test, o...

Canada frets over rising coronavirus cases as schools start to reopen

Canada is seeing a worrying increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus as schools across the country start to reopen, a top medical official said on Tuesday. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said an average of 545...

Soccer-Ronaldo scores 100th goal for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 100th goal for Portugal in their Nations League clash away to Sweden on Tuesday, joining Irans Ali Daei as the only male players to score 100 goals or more in international soccer. Having been denied on a number...

Ex-fixer for Trump links Falwell’s endorsement in 2016 to suppression of racy photos

In his book released today, Michael Cohen, the former fixer for U.S. President Donald Trump, ties for the first time the 2016 presidential endorsement of Trump by American evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr to Cohens own role in helping to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020