Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poet Munnawar Rana's daughter claims she has been put under house arrest, police deny

Noted poet Munnawar Rana's daughter Sumaiya Rana, who had given a call to hold a demonstration near Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence to protest against the government’s alleged failure in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday claimed she has been put under house arrest, a charge denied by the police.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:13 IST
Poet Munnawar Rana's daughter claims she has been put under house arrest, police deny

Noted poet Munnawar Rana's daughter Sumaiya Rana, who had given a call to hold a demonstration near Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence to protest against the government’s alleged failure in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday claimed she has been put under house arrest, a charge denied by the police. "I have been put under house arrest since Monday evening. There is police outside my residence in Kaiserbagh locality. I have not been allowed to move outside,” Sumaiya told PTI.

“This is the violation of my rights,” she added, while claiming that policemen have also been deployed outside the her father Munnawar Rana's residence. "I have not been shown any notice or order regarding house arrest. I have got a notice on Tuesday saying that there is a restriction on agitations due to COVID-19. The notice also said the high court has also restricted agitations in Hazratganj and Gautampalli areas," she said.

She said she was to hold a protest demonstration at Kalidas Marg crossing on Tuesday over the government’s failure to deal with COVID-19 situation in the state. Holding "peaceful protests is our constitutional right", said Sumaiya, who along with her sister Uzma Parveen had played a key role in the anti-CAA protests in the state capital in December-January.

Cases against them were registered on charges of public obstruction, making objectionable comments on social media, violating Section 144 of the CrPC and disturbing peace. "The government has failed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and all arrangements have collapsed. It's people's right to raise voice against the failure of government," she said.

Police, however, denied Sumaiya’s allegations. "No action has been taken against anyone. No one has been put under house arrest," Kaiserbagh SHO Dinanant Mishra told PTI..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Scientists, drugmakers and traders react to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial pause

AstraZeneca has paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an unexplained illness in a participant, denting the British drugmakers shares as the move was seen as dimming prospects for an early rollout. This is a rout...

Demoted, Butt refuses to play for second division squad

Pakistans former captain Salman Butt has refused to play in the upcoming National T20 Championship after being told he had been demoted to the division two Central Punjab squad. The player, tainted by the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, lost his ...

Lindiwe Suttle reveals idea behind her upcoming web series 'Coconut Confidential'

Lindiwe Suttle Mueller-Westernhagen popularly known as Lindiwe Suttle, executive produced writer and creator of the comedy animation web series, Coconut Confidential, giving tips to the talented youth of Africa has talked about how building...

IAF will formally induct Rafale aircraft on September 10 in Ambala

The Indian Air Force IAF will formally induct the Rafale aircraft on September 10, 2020, at Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows. The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020