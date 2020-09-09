'EG RJ-GOVERNOR Faced no pressure except Constitution’s: Raj guv on deadlock on calling assembly session

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said that while dealing with the deadlock with the state government over calling the assembly session in July, he was under no pressure from anyone except the Constitution

On completion of one year as the Rajasthan governor, Mishra said he is working in the state’s interest under the constitutional provisions and all-round development of the state is his priority. While addressing a virtual press conference, the Governor also announced a 15-point agenda for the next four years which, he said, would be executed with cooperation and coordination with the state government

Emphasising upon his priority of all-round development of the state, Mishra said he has visited more than 20 districts of the state and has given instructions to the tribal area development department to develop 40 tribal hamlets as model villages.