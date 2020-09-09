Six BJP leaders booked for holding processions amid pandemic
According to the police, two cases were registered at Sanver police station, while another one was registered at Chandravatiganj police station and two BJP leaders have been named in each of these cases. The BJP's Narmada Kalash Yatra in 250 villages of Sanver started from September 4 and is scheduled to end on Thursday, party sources said.PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:18 IST
Three cases have been registered against six BJP leaders for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines by taking out processions during 'Narmada Kalash Yatra' at Sanver in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Wednesday. The processions that were taken out at different places in Sanver Assembly constituency had violated preventive orders issued by the district administration in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Harinarayanachari Mishra said.
Three cases were registered on Tuesday night under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against six BJP leaders, including district unit president Rajesh Sonkar, who had organised the processions, the official said. According to the police, two cases were registered at Sanver police station, while another one was registered at Chandravatiganj police station and two BJP leaders have been named in each of these cases.
The BJP's Narmada Kalash Yatra in 250 villages of Sanver started from September 4 and is scheduled to end on Thursday, party sources said. Photographs of these processions, which have gone viral on social media, show hundreds of women dancing in groups.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Sanver
- Indore district
- Rajesh Sonkar
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chandravatiganj
ALSO READ
Delhi BJP chief urges Anna Hazare to join party's movement against AAP govt
Karnataka's Singham, former IPS Annamalai Kuppusamy set to join BJP today
Former IPS officer joins BJP, says he will work to bring "nationalist spirit" to Tamil Nadu
Karnataka's 'Singham', former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy joins BJP
Despite frequently using stringent laws BJP govt failing to check crime in UP: Mayawati