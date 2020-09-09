Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranaut's statements don't matter to common people: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday sought to downplay recent comments by Kangana Ranaut, saying that such statements do not matter to the common people.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:03 IST
Ranaut's statements don't matter to common people: Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday sought to downplay recent comments by Kangana Ranaut, saying that such statements do not matter to the common people. Ranaut had raised the issue of "inaction" by Mumbai Police during the Palghar lynching and also its refusal to register a case on the request of the father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's in connection with his death.

Pawar's comments came after Kangana's statements in connection with actor 's death at his Mumbai residence on June 14. "There is no need to give more importance to such statements. Such statements do not matter to the common l public. People do not pay attention to such things. There is absolutely no need to take them seriously. Rather my complaint is that the media is giving more attention to such news," Pawar told the media at a book release function.

Reacting to the demolition drive at her office this morning, he added, "I have no information about her office. But they read in newspapers that they were unauthorised constructions. The illegal construction in Mumbai is not new. If BMC is acting as per rules, then it is right" The BMC had on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations after taking note of several "illegal'' alterations.

However, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive and also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition on the matter. Amid protests, actor Kangana Ranaut arrived at her residence in Mumbai's Khar on Wednesday.

She landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the afternoon from her home in Himachal Pradesh. Members of Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, the workers' union affiliated to Shiv Sena, protested outside the airport as she arrived in Mumbai. Last week, the actor had taken to Twitter to claim: "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

However, Raut had rejected her claims saying, "Mumbai gave a lot to Kangana and she is now working to discredit the name of Mumbai and Mumbai police all over the world." "After a major star was killed, I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don't trust Mumbai Police because they ignored SSR's complaints. He told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed. If I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?," she had said in another tweet recently. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Whether I live or die, I'll expose you: Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray, Karan Johar

Hours after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC officials demolished parts of actor Kangana Ranauts Mumbai office, the actor hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and film director Karan Johar. The Queen actor who had ea...

Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray atVarsha, the latters official residence here.The 50-minute meeting between two partners in the ruling coalition in the state took place against the bac...

IPL 13: Deepak Chahar back with CSK squad

India pacer Deepak Chahar on Wednesday joined the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Taking to Twitter, the Chennai-based franchise shared the picture of Chahar and captioned the post, Deeback ...

Crime branch takes over probe into cheating case

The State Crime Branch on Wednesday took over the probe into the cheating case involving an MLA and a functionary of the Indian Union Muslim League, who were booked for allegedly duping several people of their money invested in a gold jewel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020