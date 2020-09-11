Left Menu
Odisha Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Odisha's Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu on Friday said that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Three Lok Sabha MPs, two from BJD and one from BJP, have also tested positive for the infection.

11-09-2020
Odisha's Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu on Friday said that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Sahu became the fifth minister in the state to be infected by coronavirus. Earlier, Rural Development Minister Susant Singh, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, Textile Minister Padmini Dian and Tourism Minister J P Panigrahi had tested positive for the infection.

"I have tested Covid positive. Now I am in home isolation and stable. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required," Sahu said in her twitter post. Three Lok Sabha MPs, two from BJD and one from BJP, have also tested positive for the infection. They are Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal (both BJD) and Bargargh MP Suresh Pujari (BJP).

This apart, several other BJD MLAs including Nabarangpur MLA Sadasiva Pradhani, Laxmipur MLA Prabhu Jani, Anandpur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy, Khandapada MLA SR Patnaik, Basudevpur MLA Bishnubrata Routray, Bhubaneswar North MLA Susant Rout, Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda and Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray have also tested positive. The other MLAs to test positive are Badamba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick, Bari MLA Sunanda Das, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida, Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasanta Muduli and Salipur MLA Prasant Behera.

