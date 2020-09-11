Left Menu
Development News Edition

Book analyses BJP's 'Mission Bengal' 

The entry of Kishor as the Trinamool's advisor in June 2019 has added a further twist to the narrative, with the political strategist coming up with ingenious ideas to help the TMC regain lost ground, the book says. It also talks about the role of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh in strengthening the party, the influential Mukul Roy quitting the TMC and joining the BJP, the widening fault lines between Hindus and Muslims, and the NRC and citizenship law debate..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:27 IST
Book analyses BJP's 'Mission Bengal' 

With West Bengal gearing up for elections next year, a book attempts to put the poll battle in its historical perspective by examining the workings of various RSS-affiliated organisations and takes a look at the BJP's 'Mission Bengal' to uproot the Trinamool Congress and come to power in the state. "Mission Bengal: A Saffron Experiment" by Snigdhendu Bhattacharya also takes a look at the policies of Mamata Banerjee, the strategies of Prashant Kishor's team, role of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh in strengthening the party, the influential Mukul Roy quitting the TMC and joining the BJP, the widening fault lines between Hindus and Muslims, and the NRC and citizenship law debate.

The book says, until 2014, the BJP remained a fringe player in West Bengal. "For Mamata Banerjee, the battle was not against the BJP alone; she was fighting the entire Sangh Parivar, as the RSS in Bengal had declared that the Mamata Banerjee government had become a threat to national security and that opposition to its rule was no longer a task to be left exclusively to political parties," it says.

According to the author, about three dozen organisations belonging to the Sangh Parivar were active in Bengal, and nearly half of them recorded exponential expansion of activities between 2010 and 2018. "The saffron camp's push for Hindutva, with 'Jai Shree Ram' as the central slogan, also triggered a revival of dormant Bengali regionalist sentiment, and 'Joy Bangla', a slogan used during the Bangladesh Liberation War, had a rebirth in West Bengal, post-2017," he writes.

The role of the Left, its leaders and workers, added a further twist to the changing socio-political dynamic, he adds. The author feels the Sangh Parivar's battle has not been easy though, as Banerjee's social welfare and industrial policies, focused on micro and small-scale industries, created a large base of beneficiaries.

"If the BJP dealt the TMC a rude blow in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by increasing its tally from two in 2014 to 18 - with the TMC's numbers coming down from 34 in 2014 to 22 in 2019 - the assembly bye-elections held six months later signalled that the BJP might not even be halfway through its Mission 2021," he argues. The entry of Kishor as the Trinamool's advisor in June 2019 has added a further twist to the narrative, with the political strategist coming up with ingenious ideas to help the TMC regain lost ground, the book says.

It also talks about the role of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh in strengthening the party, the influential Mukul Roy quitting the TMC and joining the BJP, the widening fault lines between Hindus and Muslims, and the NRC and citizenship law debate..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Govt extends deadline for merchant bankers to bid for IRCTC till Sep 14

The government has extended the deadline for merchant bankers to bid for managing IRCTC stake sale by 4 days till September 14. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM has initiated the process to sell 15-20 per cent ...

Rickshaw driver returns bag containing 7 lakh to Pune couple

The honesty of a 60-year-old rickshaw driver in Pune shone through the gloom of a virus outbreak, a crippling lockdown and financial despair all around as he returned a bag containing cash and jewellery totaling Rs 7 lakh to its rightful ow...

US STOCKS-Futures rebound as tech stocks rise; Oracle delivers strong quarter

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Friday, with tech shares gaining after a pullback in the previous session, as Oracles solid quarter restored faith that tech-related companies are emerging stronger from the coronavirus crisis. The cloud ...

Andhra police tops in NCRB report on developing, identifying chance fingerprints from crime scenes

The Andhra Pradesh police department has stood first in the country for identifying and developing chance fingerprints from crime scenes in a report by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB, said police. The Andhra Pradesh Police departmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020