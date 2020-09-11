RJD leader Manoj Jha files nomination papers for election of RS Dy Chairman

RJD leader Manoj Jha on Friday filed his nomination papers as the joint opposition candidate for the September 14 election of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman. He was accompanied by leaders of various opposition parties during the nomination filing.

Jha will contest against NDA's nominee Harivansh of the JD(U). Harivansh was the RS deputy chairman till his previous term ended. He has since been re-elected to the Upper House from Bihar. Jha was teaching in the Delhi University when he entered politics and became a Rajya Sabha MP. He is also the national spokesperson for the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The RS deputy chairman's election will witness a battle between the two regional players, RJD and JD(U), in Bihar which is slated to hold assembly elections soon..