Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU warns UK that Brexit deal breach will scuttle a new deal

“But it's not easy to negotiate our future relations under these threatening circumstances.” EU leaders have expressed anger and bafflement at the U.K's announcement that it will breach an international treaty with a bill that would diminish the EU's oversight of trade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland. “We have never in recent history -- or, maybe in ancient history dealing with other countries -- seen such a renegement on an agreement," said Ireland's Europe minister, Thomas Byrne.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 12-09-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 00:14 IST
EU warns UK that Brexit deal breach will scuttle a new deal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The 27 European Union nations presented a firmly united front to the UK on Friday after the British government said it plans to violate part of their Brexit divorce agreement, warning London that there was little chance of a new trade deal unless the UK reverses course. The European Parliament's lead lawmaker on Brexit said that even if a free trade agreement is struck, the EU legislature will refuse to ratify it unless Britain drops a proposal to override parts of the legally binding withdrawal agreement.

"Should the U.K. breach the withdrawal agreement, the European Parliament won't ratify a future agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom," said David McAllister, a German politician who heads the European Parliament's U.K.-EU coordination group. McAllister said the British bill was "a serious and unacceptable breach of international law." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to alter provisions in the EU divorce deal has put already bogged-down talks on a future trade deal into an even deeper rut.

"We are remaining firm, we are remaining calm," McAllister told The Associated Press after a meeting of the European Parliament's U.K. committee. "But it's not easy to negotiate our future relations under these threatening circumstances." EU leaders have expressed anger and bafflement at the U.K's announcement that it will breach an international treaty with a bill that would diminish the EU's oversight of trade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland.

"We have never in recent history -- or, maybe in ancient history dealing with other countries -- seen such a renegement on an agreement," said Ireland's Europe minister, Thomas Byrne. Leaders of the bloc vowed to stand together as time runs short to find a smooth economic transition before Britain leaves the EU's economic structures on Dec. 31.

A no-deal Brexit on Jan. 1 would hit some EU nations, including Ireland, France, Belgium and the Netherlands especially hard. But none were ready to make concessions to U.K. demands, which the EU views as seeking free access to the EU market while refusing to guarantee fair competition. "We will never accept any kind of decision that might weaken or jeopardize the European single market, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

"We have made very clear that all European countries remain united and strong," he added, At a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Berlin, all other comments made backed Le Maire's stance. Ireland, which has the EU's only land border with the U.K., stands to lose the most in a breakdown of trade talks. Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe welcomed "solidarity and support" from his colleagues in other EU countries.

The spat spilled over into a U.K-French-German meeting on Iran on Thursday, where according to German diplomats Foreign Minister Heiko Mass and his French colleague Jean-Yves Le Drian impressed upon British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab the importance of abiding by international treaties. The British government has acknowledged it plans to breach international law with the Internal Market Bill, which would diminish the EU's oversight of trade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland — a fraught issue during Brexit negotiations — in the event the U.K. and the EU can't reach agreement.

But it says the breach is minor, and denies trying to renege on the agreement, which commits both sides to ensuring there are no customs posts or other obstacles on the Northern Ireland-Ireland border. An open border underpins the peace agreement that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. Britain says its law is intended to ensure there are no barriers to trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. in the event that there is no deal with the EU.

Johnson's spokesman, James Slack, said the bill provided "a safety net that removes any ambiguities and ensures that the government can always deliver on its commitments to the people of Northern Ireland." Business Minister Nadim Zahawi said the British government was "absolutely committed" to upholding the agreement, including the parts relating to Northern Ireland. "It's not about if we implement the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Irish protocol, it's how we implement it," he said.

But the admission that new legislation will break international law has caused alarm across the political spectrum, even in Britain. The bill is likely to face strong opposition when it is debated in Parliament next week. Johnson is due to speak to Conservative lawmakers later Friday in an attempt to forestall a potential rebellion. The EU has said it will take legal action if the U.K. doesn't change course and drop the controversial law by the end of September.

Despite the chill in relations between London and Brussels and the threat of legal action, British officials insist talks on a future trade deal aren't on the verge of collapse — and could continue even if the EU sues the U.K. for violating the withdrawal agreement.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Buccaneers WR Evans practices, but listed as doubtful

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans returned to practice as a limited participant Friday but is listed as doubtful for Sundays season opener against the host New Orleans Saints. Evans, who was seen catching fade passes from quarte...

Atmosphere could be tense as Astros, Dodgers meet again

After a rare Friday off day for both teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers will get set to play host to the Houston Astros for a brief two-game series starting Saturday in the first meeting between the teams since an emotionally-charged matchup on...

US STOCKS-Wall Street posts 2nd straight weekly drop on tech slide

The Nasdaq slid and the SP 500 closed little changed on Friday as early gains in technology and growth names faded, with each of the three major Wall Street averages posting their second straight weekly decline.After hitting a record high o...

NFL monitoring air quality, could postpone 49ers opener

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is ready to adjust if the NFL moves the Week 1 game from Santa Clara due to the raging fires and poor air quality in northern California. The NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to kic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020