Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rank cannot be determinant of nutrition in armed forces: Rahul to defence panel

Participating in a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, which was convened to discuss the subject of "Provision and monitoring of quality of ration and livery items to the defence forces, especially in border areas", he said providing less nutrition to the jawans is "unfair and discriminatory" and should be reconsidered. Gandhi pitched for the jawans, saying they should get more nutrition as they are standing at the borders and defending the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 00:27 IST
Rank cannot be determinant of nutrition in armed forces: Rahul to defence panel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said rank cannot determine the provision for nutrition in the armed forces and called for a reconsideration of the related rules. Participating in a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, which was convened to discuss the subject of "Provision and monitoring of quality of ration and livery items to the defence forces, especially in border areas", he said providing less nutrition to the jawans is "unfair and discriminatory" and should be reconsidered.

Gandhi pitched for the jawans, saying they should get more nutrition as they are standing at the borders and defending the country. The former Congress chief is learnt to have told the committee that the nutritional value for the jawans should be equal to that of the officers.

There can be no differentiation in providing nutrition based on ranks, he told the panel, adding that ranks can be a determining factor for fixing the pay, but not nutritional value, sources said. Gandhi was told by officials that the officers in the armed forces get different food items than those served to the jawans.

The Defence Ministry officials clarified that there is no difference in the quality and quantity of the items served, except that the officers are served different items than those served to the jawans. After the committee meeting, he tweeted, "The only 'talk' to have with China is about restoration of 'Status Quo Ante' as of March 2020. PM and GOI refuse to take responsibility for pushing China out of our land. All other 'talk' is worthless." Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat appeared before the panel and some opposition members asked him about the prevailing situation at the border in Ladakh and demanded a proper presentation on the entire issue from the government.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence is chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Jual Oram. The members who attended the meeting on Friday included Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Buccaneers WR Evans practices, but listed as doubtful

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans returned to practice as a limited participant Friday but is listed as doubtful for Sundays season opener against the host New Orleans Saints. Evans, who was seen catching fade passes from quarte...

Atmosphere could be tense as Astros, Dodgers meet again

After a rare Friday off day for both teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers will get set to play host to the Houston Astros for a brief two-game series starting Saturday in the first meeting between the teams since an emotionally-charged matchup on...

US STOCKS-Wall Street posts 2nd straight weekly drop on tech slide

The Nasdaq slid and the SP 500 closed little changed on Friday as early gains in technology and growth names faded, with each of the three major Wall Street averages posting their second straight weekly decline.After hitting a record high o...

NFL monitoring air quality, could postpone 49ers opener

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is ready to adjust if the NFL moves the Week 1 game from Santa Clara due to the raging fires and poor air quality in northern California. The NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to kic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020