Left Menu
Development News Edition

JP Nadda offers prayers at Patna's Badi Patan Devi Temple, launches 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' poll campaign

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar on Saturday morning visited the Badi Patan Devi Temple here. He offered prayers and performed an aarti during his visit to the temple.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:14 IST
JP Nadda offers prayers at Patna's Badi Patan Devi Temple, launches 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' poll campaign
JP Nadda on Saturday morning visited the Badi Patan Devi Temple in Bihar's Patna. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar on Saturday morning visited the Badi Patan Devi Temple here. He offered prayers and performed an aarti during his visit to the temple. Nadda also called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming polls, as per sources. Deputy chief minister Sushil Modi and Bhupendra Yadav accompanied Nadda for the meeting.

Nadda also launched the BJP's poll campaign 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' as well as its campaign song and slogan 'Jan Jan Ki Pukar, Aatmanirbhar Bihar' for the upcoming elections in Bihar. Bihar Assembly elections for 243 seats are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

BJP criticises independent MLA Khaunte for levelling false allegations against Goa CM in Mopa Airport case

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Goa Pradesh has criticised independent MLA Rohan Khaunte for levelling allegations of corruption on Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in connection with the Mopa International Airport in a press conference held to...

NEET tomorrow amid strict COVID-19 precautions

Over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in medical entrance exam NEET on Sunday which will be conducted amid strict precautions in view of the COVID1-9 pandemic, according to officials of the National Testing Agency NTA. In order to ...

Himani Shivpuri tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Veteran Bollywood and television actor Himani Shivpuri on Saturday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. The 59-year-old actor said she is receiving treatment at Holy Spirit hospital in suburban Mumbai on the advice of her doctors. The...

Afghan peace talks open with calls for ceasefire, women's rights

Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents gathered on Saturday for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.Ahead of face-to-face negotiations in co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020