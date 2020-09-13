Left Menu
Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

The Foreign Office in a statement said that Indian forces resorted to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in the Hotspring and Rakhchikri sectors on Saturday night, resulting in the death of one girl and serious injures to four civilians. The Indian forces "along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons," it alleged.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-09-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 15:03 IST
Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Sunday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). The Foreign Office in a statement said that Indian forces resorted to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in the Hotspring and Rakhchikri sectors on Saturday night, resulting in the death of one girl and serious injures to four civilians.

The Indian forces "along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons," it alleged. It claimed that 18 people have died and 176 injured in 2,225 ceasefire violations this year.

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, the Foreign Office said..

COVID-19: Argentina's health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda's COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand's COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from 'well-prepared' to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

U.S. Gulf Coast prepares for second hurricane in a month

Tropical Storm Sally strengthened off the west coast of Florida on Sunday and was poised to become a hurricane, bringing the threat of dangerous storm surges and high winds to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center NHC said. The...

US OPEN '20: Mickelson returns to scene of spectacular crash

Whether it was at Winged Foot where Phil Mickelson lost his best chance to win the U.S. Open is up for debate. It certainly was the most memorable, if not spectacular.A tee shot off the hospitality tent that caromed into yellow grass that h...

Scientists publish images of coronavirus infected cells

Scientists have produced images of the novel coronavirus infecting lab-grown respiratory tract cells, findings that illustrate the number of virus particles that are produced and released per cell inside the lungs. The researchers, inclu...

Netanyahu sees direct Israel-Bahrain flights after normalisation deal

A deal establishing relations between Israel and Bahrain will result in direct flights between the countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.There will be brisk and direct air traffic between the countries, he said...
