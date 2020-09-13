At least 100,000 protesters gather in Belarusian capital, police detain 250

At least 100,000 Belarusian anti-government protesters flooded the centre of Minsk on Sunday, a Reuters eyewitness said, and police detained around 250 people, the Interfax news agency cited the Interior Ministry as saying.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is facing a groundswell of public anger after declaring a landslide win at last month's presidential election that his opponents say was rigged. Lukashenko denies these allegations.