Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drugs case: Siddaramaiah seeks impartial probe without any political motive

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday sought merciless action against those involved in drug peddling and substance abuse in the state, and said the investigation into the case has to be "impartial" and without any political motive.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-09-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 18:21 IST
Drugs case: Siddaramaiah seeks impartial probe without any political motive
Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday sought merciless action against those involved in drug peddling and substance abuse in the state, and said the investigation into the case has to be "impartial" and without any political motive. "Any investigation has to be impartial, it should not be done without any political motive.

Drug is a menace to the whole society, this has been around for several years now and it has to be stopped," Siddaramaiah said. Speaking to reporters here, he said merciless action should be taken against whoever is involved in it, but it should not be out of political malice.

To a query on Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's name allegedly being linked to the case, Siddaramaiah said just because someone is seen with a person involved in a case, he cannot be labelled a criminal. "What is the evidence for Zameer's involvement in the drug racket? It should not be done unnecessarily out of political motive.

Someone's name should not be dragged in unnecessarily to defame them," he said. The former chief minister said he had even questioned Zameer, after his name was linked to the case, and the latter has clarified that he has no connection and has nothing to do with it.

Zameer Ahmed Khan, ruling out his involvement or any connection with the case had on Friday said he was being targeted for being a Muslim and would file a defamation suit against entrepreneur Prashanth Sambaragi, who has accused him of having links with those allegedly involved in the case. Responding to a question on his recent charge that the government was using the drugs case to 'cover up' its failures, Siddaramaiah said, "it is getting more publicity, I'm not saying that publicity should not be given, but keeping everything aside, this is getting importance." PTI KSU ROH ROH

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

VHP directs workers to remain alert to thwart fraud in name of money collection for Ram Temple

In the wake of cases of money being collected from people for construction of Ram Temple, Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP has taken the issue seriously and directed its workers to keep an eye on such incidents. The VHP has also directed its worke...

Shane Warne to mentor Rajasthan Royals' youngsters

Legendary spinner Shane Warne has been appointed mentor of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 IPL besides his existing role as the teams brand ambassador. Warne has been associated with IPL since its inception in 2008 and led the team to it...

CPI(M) to launch nationwide protests against Centre from Sep 17 to 22

The CPIM has called a nationwide campaign against the government on issues related to minorities, democratic rights and civil liberties from September 17 to September 22, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Sunday. This campaign,...

Landslides in Nepal kill 12 people, at least 21 missing

Landslides triggered by torrential rain swept through two villages in Nepal on Sunday, killing at least 12 people, a government official said.Ten people were killed and 21 are missing after a massive landslide swept away homes and people in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020