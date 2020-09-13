Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong, other parties to oppose 4 legislations govt proposes to bring in Parl to replace ordinances

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 19:20 IST
Cong, other parties to oppose 4 legislations govt proposes to bring in Parl to replace ordinances

The Congress and other opposition parties will oppose four of the 11 legislations the government proposes to bring in the monsoon session of Parliament in place of ordinances issued earlier and expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply to their concerns. Party leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said the Congress is in touch with other like-minded parties and has decided to strongly oppose the three agriculture-related legislations and the amendment to the Banking Regulation Act in both houses of Parliament.

The monsoon session of Parliament starts on Monday amid unprecedented measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like-minded opposition parties have decided to evolve a joint strategy to take on the government on key issues before the country, including the handling of the pandemic, the state of the economy and the Chinese aggression at the border in Ladakh.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Ramesh said, "We want a discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on the situation at the border with China, the state of the economy, the closure of businesses, the state of the MSME industry, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues like airport privatisation and the draft EIA notification." "We hope the Opposition would get an opportunity to speak and serious national issues would be discussed. We expect the prime minister to be present in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and give a reply to the questions raised by us. The prime minister does not come and we want that he should be present in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha," he added. Asked about when the opposition parties would meet to come up with the joint strategy, Ramesh said the leaders of various like-minded parties have been meeting virtually and it is being worked out.

"Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma, KC Venugopal and myself have been talking to all like-minded opposition parties. We are in constant touch with them. We have discussed various issues to be raised and the stands to be adopted on the ordinances," he added. The former Union minister said the like-minded parties are opposed to four ordinances that the government had brought earlier and will now bring legislations to replace those.

The four ordinances -- three related to the farm sector and the amendment to the Banking Regulation Act -- take away the rights of the states and lead to further centralisation of power, he said. "There is a common ground that we should oppose these ordinances," Ramesh added.

Asked about voices in the government saying the border standoff with China is a sensitive issue, he said in November 1962, when India and China were at war, Parliament was in session and was meeting to discuss the issue. "The prime minister was sitting in the Lok Sabha then, listening to the criticism of his own policies from senior parliamentarians, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Ramesh said.

"It is ridiculous to say that there should not be any discussion on China. We need a discussion on China. We are responsible political parties, we know what to say and what not to say," he said, adding that the prime minister owes an explanation to the country. "Has the status quo ante on the LAC (Line of Actual Control) been restored or not? We welcome the talks between the defence ministers, foreign ministers (of India and China), these are serious questions and this is not a scoring, debating point here. It is a very serious national issue as is the economic collapse and the COVID-19 cases," he said.

Other issues like the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, airport privatisation, the manner in which opposition leaders, academicians, intellectuals and social activists are being charge-sheeted will also be taken up, Ramesh said. Asked about Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi not attending the monsoon session of Parliament, he said, a lot of people have expressed their health concerns, not only from the Congress, but from other parties as well and a request has been made to the chairman to allow online access to those who cannot attend the session due to health reasons.

Asked about the objections to the Banking Regulation Ordinance, Ramesh said the Congress has five specific objections. Cooperative banks are part of the structure of cooperatives and ought to be regulated by the state governments, not by the Centre and if the ordinance becomes a law, all key financial intermediaries will come under the control of the Centre and there will be more centralisation. To a question on the Delhi Police naming CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechuri and other leaders in the supplementary chargesheet for the northeast Delhi riots, he said the issue would be raised in Parliament, adding, "This is a deliberate attempt to muzzle dissent and debate. This is anti-democratic." Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the monsoon session is being held amid fear and unprecedented times due to the pandemic.

He said India and China are in a conflict situation in Ladakh, the GDP is tumbling and inflation is rising. "We want to discuss many issues in Parliament that the country and its citizens would want to hear about," he said.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party has demanded a discussion on the situation at the border and the Chinese aggression, besides on the pandemic and the economy and joblessness, but the government is yet to give any assurance..

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon session: Oppn demands discussion on LAC standoff, COVID, economy; 23 legislations to be taken up

The issues of ongoing LAC standoff, handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the Monsoon session of Parliament which begins on Monday, with the opposition demanding a discussion on them, while the g...

Man behind low-intensity blast in JK's Rajouri arrested

A week after a low-intensity blast took place at the house of a policemans brother in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, police have arrested a plumber who allegedly committed the crime over a dispute with the house owner. The explosion ...

Farooq Abdullah arrives for Monsoon Session, his first Delhi visit since JK special status withdrawn

Lok Sabha MP and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has arrived here to attend the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday, his first visit to the national capital after the abrogation of provisions of Article 37...

Macron presses Lebanese politicians as cabinet deadline looms

French President Emmanuel Macron has been pressing Lebanese politicians to deliver on promises to form a new government this week and haul the country out of its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, his office said on Sunday.Lebanons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020