Left Menu
Development News Edition

Would-be Merkel successor Laschet loses ground in local election win

Germany's Christian Democrats were set for an election win in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday, an exit poll showed, but their share of the vote shrank, denting state premier Armin Laschet's ambition to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel. Laschet, who is positioning himself as the continuity candidate to succeed Merkel, had hoped to increase the Christian Democrats' share of the vote in the local elections to boost his standing ahead of a December party leadership showdown.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 22:46 IST
Would-be Merkel successor Laschet loses ground in local election win

Germany's Christian Democrats were set for an election win in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday, an exit poll showed, but their share of the vote shrank, denting state premier Armin Laschet's ambition to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Laschet, who is positioning himself as the continuity candidate to succeed Merkel, had hoped to increase the Christian Democrats' share of the vote in the local elections to boost his standing ahead of a December party leadership showdown. But an infratest dimap forecast for broadcaster WDR based on exit polls showed support for the Christian Democrats (CDU) slipping 1.5 percentage points from the last local elections in 2014 to 36.0%.

The left-leaning Social Democrats (SPD) came second with 23.5%, down 7.9%, and the Greens third with 19.0%, up 7.3%. The liberal Free Democrats (FDP) won 4.5%, the far-left Linke 4.0% and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) 6.0%. The elections were the first in Germany since the coronavirus hit the country. Voter turnout was nonetheless up 1.5 points at 51.5% compared with 2014, WDR said.

Polls showed voters have rated Laschet's management of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany's most populous state poorly. More than 14 million people were entitled to vote in Sunday's elections, in which voters chose local town councillors.

The elections come as the CDU looks ahead to a congress in December when it must choose a new leader. The new CDU chairman will be in pole position to be the party's chancellor candidate, though in theory the leader of its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), could run as the candidate for their alliance, dubbed "the Union".

Merkel, in power since 2005, has said she will not seek re-election in federal elections due by October next year. A poll published on Sunday suggested Laschet has his work cut out. Most Germans - 31% - favour CSU chairman Markus Soeder as the Union candidate for chancellor, the Sept. 9-10 survey of 1,013 voters by pollster Kantar for Bild am Sonntag showed.

Health Minister Jens Spahn came second, on 14%, followed by erstwhile Merkel rival Friedrich Merz, on 13%, and then Laschet on 8%. Among Union supporters, support for Soeder hit 46%. Soeder, who has so far played down any interest in running for chancellor, told Saturday's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung: "My place is in Bavaria."

No chancellor has ever come from the CSU. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Mayor of Colombia's Bogota calls for reconciliation after deadly protests

The mayor of Bogota on Sunday begged forgiveness and called for reconciliation after protests in Colombias capital left 10 civilians dead and hundreds injured.Demonstrators in Bogota and satellite city Soacha this week protested the death o...

Search crews scour charred landscape in Oregon as wildfires rage on

Search and rescue teams, with dogs in tow, were deployed across the blackened ruins of southern Oregon towns on Sunday as smoldering wildfires continue to ravage the U.S. west and officials warn of mass casualties. A blitz of wildfires acro...

Cycling-Bernal at a loss after brutal Tour de France failure

D efending champion Egan Bernal was at a loss to explain the brutal failure that ruled him out of contention on the Tour de France in the 15th stage on Sunday.The 23-year-old Colombian was suddenly dropped by the main group of favourites in...

Ex-Maha BJP MLA had ordered attack on former jawan: Congress

At a time when ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra is facing criticism for the assault on a retired Navy officer by its workers, its alliance partner Congress on Sunday alleged an ex-serviceman from Jalgaon was fighting for justice since 2016 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020