Congress walks out from Himachal assembly

The Congress on Monday staged a walk out from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, alleging that its Kullu MLA was confined to the SP office there during a disinfection drive after an ASI tested positive for coronavirus. Coincidentally, an ASI tested positive for coronavirus and the SP office had to be closed for disinfection, the CM said, adding that the Kullu MLA was not ready to lift his dharna.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:05 IST
The Congress on Monday staged a walk out from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, alleging that its Kullu MLA was confined to the SP office there during a disinfection drive after an ASI tested positive for coronavirus. Raising the issue through a calling attention motion, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihtori said MLA Sunder Singh Thakur was kept at the "sealed" Kullu SP office, lowering the institution of a legislator. The Congress walked out from the House during Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's reply on the issue. The chief minister said the Kullu legislator had gone to his constituency during the two-day break of the House and sat on a dharna inside the Kullu SP's office, demanding the arrest of former BJP MLA Maheshwar Singh. Coincidentally, an ASI tested positive for coronavirus and the SP office had to be closed for disinfection, the CM said, adding that the Kullu MLA was not ready to lift his dharna. He said the disinfection process had to be carried out while the MLA and 10 others were inside the office. Meanwhile, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh told PTI that his office, except the control room, was closed but not sealed for the drive.

