May launch online transfer system: Rajasthan minister

The Rajasthan government may introduce an online transfer system for all departments in view of the coronavirus pandemic, state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said on Monday. Dotasra, who is also the state Congress chief, said the system is already in place for the Education Department. The COngress leader said at the meetings held by AICC general secretary Ajay Maken with party workers and leaders in Ajmer and Jaipur recently, all issues were discussed at length, be it electricity or transfers.

“There was a demand for transfers in the feedback meetings. In the next cabinet, the issue will be discussed in detail and a decision will be taken,” he said. However, it has been decided that if a ban on transfers is lifted amid the situation, the process should be carried online in all departments, Dotasra told reporters.

He said party workers had complained of not being heard by officials during the feedback meetings. Therefore, it was decided that directions will be issued to officials to conduct hearings at block and district-level in the presence of elected representatives. He said at least once a month, officials and representatives should hold public hearings so that people need not run pillar to post and their grievances are addressed at village and gram panchayat-level.

Ajay Maken had held division-level feedback meetings in Ajmer and Jaipur recently in the presence of Dotasra. He heads a panel set up by the party high-command to look into the issues flagged by Congress leader Sachin Pilot and the legislators who backed him during a power tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently..