Left Menu
Development News Edition

May launch online transfer system: Rajasthan minister

The COngress leader said at the meetings held by AICC general secretary Ajay Maken with party workers and leaders in Ajmer and Jaipur recently, all issues were discussed at length, be it electricity or transfers. “There was a demand for transfers in the feedback meetings.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:47 IST
May launch online transfer system: Rajasthan minister

The Rajasthan government may introduce an online transfer system for all departments in view of the coronavirus pandemic, state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said on Monday. Dotasra, who is also the state Congress chief, said the system is already in place for the Education Department. The COngress leader said at the meetings held by AICC general secretary Ajay Maken with party workers and leaders in Ajmer and Jaipur recently, all issues were discussed at length, be it electricity or transfers.

“There was a demand for transfers in the feedback meetings. In the next cabinet, the issue will be discussed in detail and a decision will be taken,” he said. However, it has been decided that if a ban on transfers is lifted amid the situation, the process should be carried online in all departments, Dotasra told reporters.

He said party workers had complained of not being heard by officials during the feedback meetings. Therefore, it was decided that directions will be issued to officials to conduct hearings at block and district-level in the presence of elected representatives. He said at least once a month, officials and representatives should hold public hearings so that people need not run pillar to post and their grievances are addressed at village and gram panchayat-level.

Ajay Maken had held division-level feedback meetings in Ajmer and Jaipur recently in the presence of Dotasra. He heads a panel set up by the party high-command to look into the issues flagged by Congress leader Sachin Pilot and the legislators who backed him during a power tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin London mayor candidate dropped over antisemitism remarks

An Indian-origin entrepreneur-activist was on Monday dropped as a prospective London mayoral candidate to contest against Sadiq Khan next year after her past antisemitic comments came to light. Geeta Sidhu Robb, the founder of organic food ...

Officials: 3 dead, 3 wounded in violent rampage in Tennessee

A gunman killed two people and wounded three others in a series of shootings and carjackings that ended with a high-speed chase as he fled police. He ultimately wrecked the car he stole and killed himself, while his remaining hostage surviv...

Amid outbreak, Guj govt to purchase groundnut at Rs 1,055 MSP

In a relief to state farmers, the Gujarat government on Monday announced that the groundnut crop will be procured at minimum support price MSP of Rs 1055 from October 21. The Gujarat government will purchase groundnut at MSP of Rs 1055 from...

Afreximbank and ITFC partner with ARSO to launch Arab-Africa Trade Bridges Program

The African Export-Import Bank Afreximbank and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC, have partnered with the African Organisation for Standardisation ARSO, to launch a new Arab-Africa Trade Bridges Program AATB initiativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020