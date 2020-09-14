Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPCC chief detained in Kanpur on way to meet slain stone trader's family

Congress leaders, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, were detained on Monday while heading to meet the family of Mahoba stone trader Indrakant Tripathi who succumbed to injuries after allegedly getting shot at under mysterious circumstances.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:37 IST
UPCC chief detained in Kanpur on way to meet slain stone trader's family

Congress leaders, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, were detained on Monday while heading to meet the family of Mahoba stone trader Indrakant Tripathi who succumbed to injuries after allegedly getting shot at under mysterious circumstances. Tripathi, 44, had levelled allegations of corruption against the former Mahoba Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar, who is now under suspension along with the SHO of Kabrai police station in connection with the case. UPCC chief Lallu and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Misra Mona were stopped in Ghatampur area of Kanpur Dehat while they were on their way to Mahoba to meet Tripathi's family, the party's media convenor Lalan Singh said here.

Both the leaders along with some other party workers have been kept at a guest house in Ghatampur without being given any reason for the detention, Lalan Singh said. Earlier in the day, party leader Priyanka Gandhi had tweeted, "The murder of Mr. Indrakant Tripathi, the trader of Mahoba is a question mark on the working style of entire UP government." "Crime and corruption are at its peak in the BJP government and now the officers of this government are giving supari of those who are raising voice against corruption. This is a dreaded form of jungle raj," she said in the tweet in Hindi.

On the police complaint lodged by the Indrakant's brother, a case was registered against suspended SP Patidar, former SHO of Kabrai Police Station Devendra Shukla, Suresh Soni and Brahmadutt under various sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder (307), and Prevention of Corruption Act. Indrakant had uploaded a video on social media on September 7 and on September 8 was found with bullet injuries.

His brother had alleged that the suspended SP had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from Tripathi and threatened to kill him or send him to jail in case of non-payment within a week. On September 9, Patidar, was suspended from his post as Mahoba SP with immediate effect by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on corruption charges.

The chief minister had also ordered a vigilance probe into the properties of Patidar. Ballast transporters had accused the SP of demanding money from them for allowing the transportation of material..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Key suspect in highway gang-rape case arrested

One of the suspects wanted in the gang-rape of a French-Pakistani woman in front of her three children near a highway here was on Monday arrested and has confessed the crime that sparked countrywide outrage. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzd...

2 members of Sonu Punjaban gang held for robbing man on pretext of massage service

Two members of the Delhi-based Sonu Punjaban gang were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Noida for allegedly robbing a man on the pretext of getting him a massage by a masseuse, police said on Monday. The fraud and robbery had taken place on Septe...

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests positive for COVID-19

Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manush Sisodia on Monday said that he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus following which he has isolated himself. After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has co...

France says Lebanese political forces must form govt without delay

Frances foreign ministry said on Monday that all Lebanese political forces need to come good on their promise to quickly put in place a government. In response to a question on whether Paris would accept a delay in creating a government, sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020