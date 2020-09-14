UPCC chief detained in Kanpur on way to meet slain stone trader's family

Congress leaders, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, were detained on Monday while heading to meet the family of Mahoba stone trader Indrakant Tripathi who succumbed to injuries after allegedly getting shot at under mysterious circumstances. Tripathi, 44, had levelled allegations of corruption against the former Mahoba Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar, who is now under suspension along with the SHO of Kabrai police station in connection with the case. UPCC chief Lallu and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Misra Mona were stopped in Ghatampur area of Kanpur Dehat while they were on their way to Mahoba to meet Tripathi's family, the party's media convenor Lalan Singh said here.

Both the leaders along with some other party workers have been kept at a guest house in Ghatampur without being given any reason for the detention, Lalan Singh said. Earlier in the day, party leader Priyanka Gandhi had tweeted, "The murder of Mr. Indrakant Tripathi, the trader of Mahoba is a question mark on the working style of entire UP government." "Crime and corruption are at its peak in the BJP government and now the officers of this government are giving supari of those who are raising voice against corruption. This is a dreaded form of jungle raj," she said in the tweet in Hindi.

On the police complaint lodged by the Indrakant's brother, a case was registered against suspended SP Patidar, former SHO of Kabrai Police Station Devendra Shukla, Suresh Soni and Brahmadutt under various sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder (307), and Prevention of Corruption Act. Indrakant had uploaded a video on social media on September 7 and on September 8 was found with bullet injuries.

His brother had alleged that the suspended SP had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from Tripathi and threatened to kill him or send him to jail in case of non-payment within a week. On September 9, Patidar, was suspended from his post as Mahoba SP with immediate effect by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on corruption charges.

The chief minister had also ordered a vigilance probe into the properties of Patidar. Ballast transporters had accused the SP of demanding money from them for allowing the transportation of material..