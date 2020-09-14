Goa: MGP MLA requests Governor to convene 5-day Assembly session

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar on Monday requested the Governor of Goa Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to call a five-day assembly session of the state to discuss important issues including the 2020-21 state budget. "I request you to kindly summon minimum five days special assembly session to discuss in-depth on the important issues of the state including the 2020-21 state budget," he said.

Dhavalikar alleged that the government did not engage in debate on important issues including the budget in the one-day assembly session. "This year the budget was passed by the house by the ruling members without any debate by expelling the opposition members from the house. Perhaps this might be the first time in Goan history that such malpractice is being adopted by the government," he said in a letter to the Governor.

"The issues which were not discussed were COVID-19 pandemic situation, discussion on budget, Mhadei river basin issue, mining issue, law and order situation, environment issue," he added. The one-day state assembly session was held on July 27. (ANI)