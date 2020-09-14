Tejashwi Yadav attends last rites of Raghuvansh Prasad
ANI | Vaishali (Bihar) | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 23:59 IST
Last rites of former Union minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh were performed in Vaishali today with full honours. Several leaders including former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav attended the funeral. Thousands of his supporters and well-wishers were also present.
"We are still unable to come to the fact that he is no more. He was like my father. He always guided the party in the right direction. Everyone knows how much he was close to my father. He has worked for poor, farmers, among others and played a key role in MNREGA. He will be missed," Yadav told ANI. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Sunday. He was 74. (ANI)
