Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democracy being killed, mocked at in Parliament: Derek O'Brien

On the International Day of Democracy, it is being "killed and mocked" in Parliament's monsoon session, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:42 IST
Democracy being killed, mocked at in Parliament: Derek O'Brien
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien speaking to reporters on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

On the International Day of Democracy, it is being "killed and mocked" in Parliament's monsoon session, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after attending the second day of the Rajya Sabha session, the TMC leader said he wanted countries around the world to know how democracy was being mocked at in India under the current government.

"Today is International Day for Democracy but what we are seeing in the Parliament is total murder, a mockery of democracy. This is the first time in the history of a regular session that such a thing has happened. The last time it happened was in 1962 during the Chinese invasion. The name of zero hour too should be changed as the time has been limited to 30 minutes. In the next session, probably it will be just two minutes," the TMC leader said. The TMC MP further said that only one-third of the Bills are going to any parliamentary committee for scrutiny.

"The Opposition is not being given any chance, this is Ordinance Raj. 11 ordinances have come but none have gone to any committee. On the International Democracy Day we want the international countries to know that democracy is being made a mockery of here," he added. O'Brien also objected to the speech made by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, accusing that he had only congratulated the Prime Minister and no other, including the frontline COVID-19 warriors, or the State governments for combating the pandemic.

"Health Minister today read a 12-page statement and he used the word congratulate once, for the Prime Minister only. What about the doctors and paramedical staff, sweepers, who are fighting with corona. So many of them lost their lives fighting this," he said. "If Rs 100 is spent on health, 65 is borne by the State, while 35 is given by the Centre. But they did not thank the State governments once," he added.

The TMC MP also said that the Centre had done nothing to control the pandemic and said he would raise these questions tomorrow in the Upper House. The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday was adjourned till 9 am tomorrow. On the second day of the monsoon session, discussions were held over amendments to the Aircraft Act, 1934, among other important issues in the Upper House.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

EEFC arrest 2 lecturers of Kwara State College of Health Technology over internet fraud

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EEFC in Ilorin has arrested two lecturers of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, Abdulahi Opashola, and Adebisi Ademola, and 28 others over alleged involvement in internet fraud, acco...

Priyanka slams UP govt over reports on proposed 5-year contract for state employees

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over reports that it is mulling a five-year contractual service for state employees of group B and C, alleging that it is increasing the pain of the yo...

London judges rule some insurers were wrong to reject businesses' COVID claims

London judges have ruled that some of the worlds biggest insurers were wrong to reject thousands of claims from small firms battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Britains Financial Conduct Authority FCA said on Tuesday. The FCA, which brought ...

Struggling amid COVID, homeless elderly man uses pamphlet urging people to buy handkerchief

Kanshi Ram Sharma lost the roof over his head during an anti-encroachment drive eight years ago. He now lives in a temple near Khan Market here and earns his living by selling handkerchiefs and cotton towels. A pamphlet tied to his waist re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020