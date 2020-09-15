Govt declines opp's demand for discussion on stand-off with China
The government on Tuesday declined the opposition's demand for discussion on the standoff between Indian and Chinese forces at the LAC in Ladakh. Sources said during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Lok Sabha, Congress leaders raised the demand for discussion on the recent standoff of Indian forces with the neighbouring country's troops in eastern Ladakh.
Floor leaders of all parties attend the BAC meeting which decides the agenda for the House. Sources said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, representing the government, suggested that the issue is sensitive and related to national security and thus can't be discussed at a public platform.
