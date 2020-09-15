Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea says no use of nuclear weapons in joint operational plans with U.S.

The passage fuelled debate in South Korea over whether it meant Washington or Pyongyang would detonate 80 bombs against each other. Seoul's defence ministry said on Tuesday its joint operational plans (OPLAN) with the United States did not include any use of nuclear weapons, reiterating the view of the presidential office.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:56 IST
S.Korea says no use of nuclear weapons in joint operational plans with U.S.
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

South Korea said on Tuesday none of its joint military action plans with the United States include any use of nuclear weapons, after a book by a U.S. journalist sparked debate over whether scenarios of a full-blown war with North Korea would entail a nuclear attack from either side.

In his new book, titled "Rage," Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward wrote that the United States had devised plans for a possible armed clash with North Korea, such as "the U.S. response to an attack that could include the use of 80 nuclear weapons." The book was based on multiple interviews with U.S. President Donald Trump. The passage fuelled debate in South Korea over whether it meant Washington or Pyongyang would detonate 80 bombs against each other.

Seoul's defence ministry said on Tuesday its joint operational plans (OPLAN) with the United States did not include any use of nuclear weapons, reiterating the view of the presidential office. A presidential official said on Monday there must not be another war on the peninsula and any use of force cannot be implemented without South Korea's consent.

"I can say clearly that the use of a nuclear weapon does not exist in our OPLANs, and it is impossible to use military force without our agreement," the official told reporters. Seoul officials say there appears to be confusion in the book because the OPLAN 5027 it referred to was not designed for nuclear war but to map out troop deployment plans and key targets.

"It might indicate the maximum levels of the bombs the North could resort to in an all-out war, but the number itself is too high and hardly comprehensible in any case without clear contexts," said Kim Hong-kyun, a former South Korea nuclear envoy. After trading insults and nuclear threats that had pushed their countries to the brink of war, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held an unprecedented summit in Singapore in 2018.

But negotiations aimed at ending Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs have stalled since their second summit early last year. The two leaders continued to exchange letters, however, often expressing thanks for their previous meetings and at times calling for concessions, the book said.

In an August 2019 letter, Kim urged that South Korea-U.S. military exercises be cancelled or postponed before working-level negotiation. Planned drills, which Pyongyang has called a rehearsal for war, were scaled back later on, and both sides described it as a move to expedite the talks. "I am clearly offended and I do not want to hide this feeling from you. I am really, very offended," Kim wrote, referring to the exercises.

Trump also said during their first summit that he did not want to "remove" Kim, and that North Korea could become "one of the great economic powers" if it abandons weapons programs, the book said.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart increases focus on business customers ahead of festive season

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart said on Tuesday it is strengthening its focus on business customers by enabling them to get their Goods and Service Tax Identification Number GSTIN on their invoices, thereby allowing them to claim input tax ...

Lego to ditch plastic bags for paper ones in its boxed sets

Lego said Tuesday that it will stop using plastic bags inside its boxed sets and replace them with paper ones. The Danish toymaker said it will start making the switch next year and expects plastic bags to be completely phased out in the ne...

Greece seeks EU help to run migrant camps after major fire

Greece has called on the European Union to jointly run new refugee camps being built on its eastern islands as part of a planned overhaul of the countrys migration policy. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the call Tuesday at a ...

Government afraid of questions on India-China situation: Congress Party

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modis absence from Parliament when a resolution was passed on the India-China situation shows that the government is afraid of discussion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020