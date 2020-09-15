New book examines role of Jinnah in history

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:13 IST
A new book on the life and times of Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah traces his journey from being an Indian nationalist to becoming a Muslim communitarian and then to Pakistan's all-powerful head of state. The book, "Jinnah: His Successes, Failures and Role in History", claiming to be a "path-breaking" examination of one of the most controversial figures of the twentieth century, is written by Swedish political scientist and a noted author of Pakistani descent Ishtiaq Ahmed. "This is a study of an extraordinary individual, a natural-born leader, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, whose mark on the history and politics of the Indian subcontinent is indelible -- good or bad, depending on the perspective from which you approach his role," writes the author in the book.

Born on December 25th, 1876, Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's creation on August 14, 1947. He then served as Pakistan's first governor-general until his death in 1948. Friday, September 11 marked the 72nd death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan.

According to publishing house Penguin, the book using a wealth of contemporary records and archival material answers crucial questions like "How did the ambassador of Hindu-Muslim unity become the inflexible votary of the two-nation theory?", "Did Jinnah envision Pakistan as a theocratic state?" or "What was his position on Gandhi and federalism?". "Jinnah has been both celebrated and reviled for his role in the Partition of India, and the controversies surrounding his actions have only increased in the seven decades and more since his death.

"Ishtiaq Ahmed places Jinnah's actions under intense scrutiny to ascertain the Quaid-i-Azam's successes and failures and the meaning and significance of his legacy," it said. Ahmed, whose earlier books include "Pakistan: The Garrison State-Origins, Evolution, Consequences (1947-2011)" and "The Punjab Bloodied, Partitioned and Cleansed", is presently a professor emeritus at Stockholm University. The book is available on online and offline stores across the country.

