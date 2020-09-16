Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chirag asks BJP to fight on more seats than JD(U) in Bihar polls

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan has urged BJP president J P Nadda that the saffron party should fight more seats than the Janata Dal (United) in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar coming in for criticism at a meeting of LJP leaders, including MPs, on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 19:49 IST
Chirag asks BJP to fight on more seats than JD(U) in Bihar polls

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan has urged BJP president J P Nadda that the saffron party should fight more seats than the Janata Dal (United) in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar coming in for criticism at a meeting of LJP leaders, including MPs, on Wednesday. LJP sources said Paswan met Nadda on Tuesday and suggested to him that the BJP should be fighting on more seats than the Kumar-headed JD(U).

The BJP, JD(U) and the LJP are members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state, and seat-sharing talks among these parties are going on for the elections to the 243-member assembly. Both the JD(U) and BJP had fought on 17 Lok Sabha seats each in 2019, leaving the remaining six to the LJP.

The JD(U) believes that it should get more seats to contest than the BJP for the assembly polls as it has more MLAs than the saffron party. The BJP has made no official comment on its likely share of seats. The LJP and the JD(U) have been in a war of words, with Paswan often taking aim at the functioning of the Bihar government under Kumar.

In the meeting of LJP leaders, Kumar's administration came in for severe criticism while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was lauded for launching a number of development projects for the state. Some leaders said that the party should contest against the JD(U) in the upcoming polls. They also criticised the state government's handling of the flood situation, coronavirus pandemic and migrants crisis, sources said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

BJP responsible for northeast Delhi riots: AAP

The BJP is responsible for the Delhi riots and there are public records to show that its leaders had spread hatred between two communities, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Wednesday. Responding to a question on the recent arrests ...

BJD MP proposes central income support scheme like PM-Kisan Nidhi for weaver community

Biju Janta Dal BJD MP Amar Patnaik on Wednesday proposed a central income support scheme like the PM-Kisan Nidhi for the weaver community in India to help them to face hardships during COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters. He proposed th...

HD Kumaraswamy demands South Indians' inclusion in expert panel to study Indian culture

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday demanded the inclusion of South Indians in the expert panel to study Indian culture. Expressing his displeasure, he raised several questions over the exclusion of any Kannadigas or...

Senator Rubio urges Trump to scrap TikTok-Oracle deal if Bytedance ties remain

Marco Rubio and five other Republican senators called on the Trump administration to reject a proposed deal for Oracle to become a trusted technology provider for popular social media platform TikToks U.S. operations if ties to Chinese owne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020