New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

. DES40 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 death toll climbs to 4,690 in UP; cases over 3.30 lakh Lucknow: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,690 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with 86 more fatalities, while 6,337 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 3,30,265, officials said.

New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:20 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . LGD15 UP-COURT-LD BABRI Babri demolition case verdict on Sept 30; accused Advani, Joshi, others to be present in court Lucknow: A special court here will deliver judgment on September 30 in the Babri Masjid demolition case, ruling whether BJP veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were involved in razing the mosque in 1992. .

DES12 UP-MUGHAL-MUSEUM Upcoming 'Mughal museum' in Agra will house artefacts from Braj region as well: Official Lucknow: An upcoming "Mughal museum" in Agra which has been renamed after Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji will house artefacts from Braj region of Uttar Pradesh as well, a senior government official said on Wednesday. . DES40 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 death toll climbs to 4,690 in UP; cases over 3.30 lakh Lucknow: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,690 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with 86 more fatalities, while 6,337 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 3,30,265, officials said. .

DEL88 UP-LD KALYAN SINGH Kalyan Singh discharged from Lucknow hospital, shifted to Ghaziabad Lucknow/Ghaziabad: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was shifted Wednesday from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, officials said. . DES23 UP-YOUTH-VIDEO UP: Youth caught with girl, made to walk village lanes with blackened face Bareilly (UP): A village panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly allegedly made a youth walk with a blackened face and a garland of slippers around his neck after he was caught with a girl belonging to a different caste. .

DES39 UP-TRADER AUDIOS UP: Audio clips over bribery demand by suspended Mahoba SP appear on social media Mahoba (UP): Five audio clips with conversations on bribes being allegedly demanded from stone traders by suspended Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar have surfaced on social media. . DES55 RJ-BOAT-LD CAPSIZE At least 11 dead as boat overturns in Rajasthan's Kota Kota (Raj): At least 11 people, including women and children, were killed after a boat carrying over 30 devotees to a temple in Rajasthan's Bundi district capsized in the Chambal river here on Wednesday morning, officials said. .

DES10 RJ-VIRUS-DEATHS Rajasthan reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, toll 1271 now Jaipur: Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded seven more coronavirus fatalities, taking the overall toll in the state to 1,271, according to a health department bulletin. . DES20 PB-MEMORANDUM Enactment of farm bills will lead to 'unrest' in Punjab: Amarinder Chandigarh:Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the enactment of farm sector bills now before Parliament would lead to "resentment and unrest" in the border state, which is already at the receiving end of Pakistan's concerted efforts to foment trouble. .

DES71 PB-VIRUS-CASES 78 deaths, record 2,717 virus cases in Punjab Chandigarh: Seventy-eight people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as a record 2,717 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 87,184. . DES27 PB-FARMERS-CASES Stir over farm bills: Will withdraw cases against farmers, says Punjab CM Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said cases lodged against farmers for protesting against the Centre’s agriculture-related Bills will be withdrawn but urged them not to block roads anymore. .

DES34 PB-LD RAINA 3 held for attack on Raina's relatives; former cricketer reaches Pathankot Chandigarh/Pathankot: The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the case of attack on former cricketer Suresh Raina's relatives in Pathankot with the arrest of three persons. . DES65 HR-FARMERS-HOODA Cong to seek special session of Haryana assembly over farm Bills: Hooda Kurukshetra (Har): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the Congress will seek a special session of the state assembly to discuss the three farm-related Bills introduced by the Centre in Parliament. .

DES33 UKD-KEDARNATH-SEARCH U'khand police launches another search for Kedarnath tragedy victims Dehradun: The Uttarakhand police dispatched 10 teams to Kedarnath on Wednesday in search of the thousands of people who went missing after the devastating deluge of June, 2013. . DES19 UKD-VIRUS-CERTIFICATES Hospital in U'khand issues 'fake' COVID-free certificates, govt to probe allegations Rishikesh: A government hospital in Uttarakhand allegedly issued OPD slips to people certifying that they have no symptoms of COVID-19, without conducting an RT-PCR test, prompting the administration to launch an inquiry into the matter. .

DES25 HP-VIRUS-CASES 76 fresh COVID-19 cases take Himachal Pradesh's tally to 10,412, death toll 90 Shimla: The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 90 on Wednesday with one more fatality, while 76 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 10,412, officials said.

