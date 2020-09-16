Left Menu
Pelosi, Schumer encouraged by Trump urging Republicans to back more coronavirus aid

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:18 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday they were encouraged by President Trump's tweet calling for Republicans to back "much higher numbers" in a new coronavirus relief package. "We look forward to hearing from the president's negotiators that they will finally meet us halfway with a bill that is equal to the massive health and economic crises gripping our nation," Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement.

The House approved $3.4 trillion in new coronavirus aid in May, although Pelosi later dropped the Democrats' aid demand to about $2.2 trillion.

