Mailing ballot bigger election threat than foreign interference: Trump

Ahead of the November 3 presidential election, governors of state ruled by the Democratic party are encouraging people to vote by mail-in-ballot and avoid coming to polling booths to exercise their right to franchise. Trump argues that such a move could lead to electoral malpractice, as others might be voting on someone's behalf, among other things.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 08:06 IST
Mailing ballot bigger election threat than foreign interference: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that mailing ballot is a "bigger threat" than the reported foreign interference in the presidential polls because such a move on a mass scale may open up opportunities for electoral malpractice. Ahead of the November 3 presidential election, governors of state ruled by the Democratic party are encouraging people to vote by mail-in-ballot and avoid coming to polling booths to exercise their right to franchise.

Trump argues that such a move could lead to electoral malpractice, as others might be voting on someone's behalf, among other things. In addition hundreds and thousands of ballots have gone missing. The Democrats argue that this is a well-established practice and mail-in-vote needs to be the preferred option in view of the coronavirus pandemic. "Our biggest threat to this election is governors from opposing parties controlling ballots, millions of ballots. To me that's a much bigger threat than foreign countries. Because much of the stuff coming out about foreign countries turned out to be untrue," Trump told reporters at the White House.

“The biggest problem we have right now are the ballots. Millions of ballots going out. That's the biggest problem. When you talk about other countries whether it's China, Russia or many others that get mentioned they are in a much better position with these paper ballots to do something than they ever would be under the old system and that's our biggest problem,” he argued. "What is true is that many elections have taken place over the last year and a half using this ballot system. They have been off by 5 percent, 10 percent, 15 percent I think I read one at 40 percent, and these are small, easy to control elections,” he said.

"The ballots will be stolen. Who knows where they are going? Who knows where they are coming from? It's not just the counting of the ballots, which by the way, which will take forever it will take forever,” Trump said. Such a move, he alleged, is being done by the Democrats on purpose. “This is a disgrace. This is being done on purpose. They know it's no good. They know it's going to be fraudulent. It's going to be fraud all over the place. Who is getting the ballots? Who is sending the ballots? They have people saying you don't need a verified signature. This is a serious threat to our democracy,” he said.

“As far as China is concerned and Russia they say North Korea, they say Iran, they say places who knows, who knows. But they say all these different places. They can make forgeries of these ballots. They can do things that will blow your mind. And the Democrats know it's wrong. They know it is going to end up being a disaster,” Trump said..

