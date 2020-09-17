Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lukashenko should not be recognised as Belarus president after November - EU lawmakers

While the European Parliament's vote is not legally binding, it carries political weight and can influence how the EU invests in Belarus or grants financial support. "Once the term of office for the incumbent authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko expires on 5 November, parliament will no longer recognise him as the president of the country," the parliament said in a statement.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:46 IST
Lukashenko should not be recognised as Belarus president after November - EU lawmakers

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko should no longer be recognised as president from November when his term expires, the European Parliament said on Thursday, calling for European Union economic sanctions to be imposed on him. In an overwhelming show of support for pro-democracy protesters in Belarus, the EU assembly voted 574 to 37, with 82 abstentions, to reject the official results of an Aug. 9 presidential election that the West says was rigged.

"The EU needs a new approach towards Belarus, which includes the termination of any cooperation with Lukashenko's regime," said Petras Austrevicius, a Lithuanian centrist EU lawmaker heading parliament's efforts to pressure Belarus' top officials. While the European Parliament's vote is not legally binding, it carries political weight and can influence how the EU invests in Belarus or grants financial support.

"Once the term of office for the incumbent authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko expires on 5 November, parliament will no longer recognise him as the president of the country," the parliament said in a statement. Mass protests since the August election have posed the biggest threat yet to Lukashenko and his attempts to extend his 26-year rule, although EU governments have yet to respond with sanctions.

Moscow's backing has become crucial for Lukashenko's survival as president and the Kremlin has accused the West of seeking a revolution in the country.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Uber launches Public Transport feature in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep17 PTI Uber on Thursday announced the launch of its Public Transport feature in its app for Hyderabad commuters, in partnership with the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited HMRL and LT Metro, making it the second Indian city to have ...

Foreign companies shifting production out of China a "normal market phenomenon": Chinese official

International companies are shifting their production out of China due to increasing costs and intensifying Sino-US trade friction, a top Chinese trade official has acknowledged while downplaying it as a normal market phenomenon. Meng Wei...

Coronavirus case tally in Dharavi reaches 2,975

The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbais slum-dominated Dharavi area rose to 2,975 with 15 new cases coming to light on Thursday, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official. The area had recorded 15 new patients on Wednesday to...

UST Global CEO Krishna Sudheendra named by Glassdoor among Highest Rated Chief Executive Officers During the COVID-19 Times

Survey highlights Chief Executive Officers who have stepped up to the plate to ensure the well-being and success of their employees amid the pandemic BENGALURU, India, Sept. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020