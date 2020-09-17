Left Menu
Development News Edition

Country's political culture has changed since Modi became PM: Nadda

Participating in the BJP's 'Sewa Saptah' programme in Chandni Chowk to celebrate Modi's birthday on Thursday, Nadda also said that India's stature has grown in the world under his premiership. "With Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister, not just a Prime Minister was changed but the culture of politics in the country also changed," Nadda said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:08 IST
Country's political culture has changed since Modi became PM: Nadda
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday said the country's political culture has changed after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister and termed himself Pradhan Sewak of the people. Participating in the BJP's 'Sewa Saptah' programme in Chandni Chowk to celebrate Modi's birthday on Thursday, Nadda also said that India's stature has grown in the world under his premiership.

"With Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister, not just a Prime Minister was changed but the culture of politics in the country also changed," Nadda said. Modi after becoming the Prime Minister said he was the Pradhan Sewak of the people, Nadda said.

"This change in culture of politics in the country came about through some small words and deeds. Modi said he was Pradhan Sewak which meant, we were not there to rule but to serve the people and change their destiny and take the country forward," he said. The BJP national president stated that the country's image in the world has also changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The country was mired in corruption and it had no identity in the world and nobody wanted to invest here before Modi became Prime Minister. "Modi just did not become Prime Minister of India he also established himself as a world leader. If Donald Trump uses his 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan in his election (campaign), then we must understand lakhs of Indians participate in the election of President of United States. This is strength of our country which has been presented to the world by Modi," he said.

Nadda said that under Modi's prime ministership, the picture and destiny of the country has also changed and cited various development-related initiatives of his government like rural electrification, Ujjwala free gas connection scheme, Jan Dhan bank accounts and establishment of medical colleges in the country. Nadda said that Modi also saved 130 crore people of the country from COVID-19 by timely imposition of lockdown and later the health services quickly geared up to meet the challenge of fighting the pandemic.

"When coronavirus struck, there was only one testing lab and now there are 1,700 testing labs in the country. The country is also manufacturing lakhs of PPE kits and ventilators," he said. The BJP president said that the party leaders and workers are celebrating Modi's 70th birthday linking it to various welfare activities.

"If we are doing tree plantation, we are planting 70 saplings, if its blood or plasma donation at least 70 persons are doing it," he said. Nadda lauded Delhi BJP leaders and workers for their various initiatives like distribution of food packets, providing medicines to the elderly living alone in the city, and distribution of 'kadha' (potion) during the pandemic.

Delhi BJP's 'Sewa Saptah' convener Rajesh Bhatia said that Nadda planted a sapling and distributed oximeteres, wheelchairs, hearing aid and push carts to the needy people during the programme in Chandni Chowk. The BJP leaders and workers undertake various social welfare activities during 'Sewa Saptah' from September 14 to September 20, celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

India crosses 6 crore mark in COVID-19 testing; 11,36,613 samples tested in single day: ICMR

India has crossed the six crore mark in conducting tests for detection of COVID-19, with 6,05,65,728 samples having been examined till September 16, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Thursday. As on August 28, India had tested ...

NIA questions Ker Minister Jaleel for over 8 hours; No need

Kerala Minister K T Jaleel was questioned for over eight hours on Thursday by the NIA probing the terror angle in the gold smuggling case, prompting the opposition to intensify protests demanding his resignation, but Chief Minister Pinarayi...

Harsimrat's resignation a gimmick to fool farmers: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday called the resignation of Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal over the farm bills introduced by the Centre in Parliament as nothing more than a gimmick. The minister quit the Narendra Modi g...

France to implement extra COVID measures in two new cities

France is to implement extra measures to curb the COVID-19 epidemic in the cities of Lyon and Nice, the health minister said, adding to the three other regions deemed as virus red zones where additional measures are already in place. The mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020