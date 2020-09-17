New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . LGD23 RJ-COURT-SHOURIE Court orders FIR against ex-minister Shourie for Udaipur hotel sale Jodhpur: A special court here has asked the CBI to file cases against former Union minister Arun Shourie and the then disinvestment secretary Pradip Baijal over the sale of an ITDC hotel, allegedly at a loss of Rs 244 crore to the exchequer. .

DES35 RJ-BOAT-CAPSIZE Boat tragedy: Two more bodies recovered from Chambal river in Kota; death toll 13 Kota (Raj): The death toll in the Rajasthan boat tragedy rose to 13 as bodies of two minor girls were recovered from the Chambal river in Kota on Thursday, an official said. . DEL87 HARSIMRAT-RESIGN Harsimrat submits resignation to PMO New Delhi: Harsimrat Kaur Badal has submitted her resignation as Union minister to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), principal advisor to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Thursday. .

DES48 PB-FARM-BILLS-SAD Punjab CM backstabbed farmers over agri-related Bills: SAD Chandigarh: The SAD on Thursday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over the issue of farm Bills, alleging his government's “active participation” in framing the legislations. . DES42 PB-FARMERS-AGITATION Punjab: Farmers' body announces 'rail roko' agitation from Sept 24 to 26 Chandigarh: A farmers' body on Thursday decided to intensify their stir against the Centre’s three farm-related Bills, announcing to stop trains in Punjab from September 24 to 26. .

DES40 HR-FARMERS-KHATTAR Cong trying to mislead farmers on agri-related bills: Khattar Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the opposition party was left with no issue and trying to mislead farmers on agriculture-related Bills. . DEL86 RJ-BENIWAL Nagaur MP again tests negative for COVID-19, demands probe into contradictory test reports Jaipur: Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who was found positive for COVID-19 in the test conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha session in Delhi but later tested negative in Jaipur, has yet again tested negative for the disease at a private laboratory here. .

DES26 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES UP's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 4,771, cases over 3.36 lakh Lucknow: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,771 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with 81 more fatalities, while the infection tally climbed to 3,36,294 as 6,318 fresh cases were detected, officials said. . DES39 UP-SUICIDE-MLA Former Cong MLA's son commits suicide Barabanki (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) Son of a former Congress MLA on Thursday allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Munshiganj area here, police said. .

DES9 UP-PRIYANKA Unemployment issue not political, but humanitarian: Priyanka Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Thursday that the problem of unemployment was not a political issue, but a humanitarian one and promised to extend all possible help in the matter. . DES28 NCR-KALYAN SINGH-HEALTH Kalyan Singh stable, COVID-19 recovery likely next week: Doctors Ghaziabad (UP): Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is responding well to the treatment for COVID-19 and should recover fully in four to five days, the hospital here where he is admitted said on Thursday. .

DES46 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 1,192 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand; tally stands at 37,139 Dehradun: A total of 1,192 people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Thursday, taking the state's pandemic tally to 37,139, while 13 more infected people died. . DES34 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA Noida: 206 new COVID-19 cases, tally nearing 11,000 Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday recorded 205 new COVID-19 patients and the district's infection tally reached 10,908, official data showed..