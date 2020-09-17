Left Menu
FBI's Wray: Russia using 'drumbeat of misinformation' to undermine Biden campaign

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday warned that Russia is interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential elections with a steady steam of misinformation aimed at Democrat Joe Biden as well as sapping Americans' confidence in the election process. Moscow is also attempting to undercut what it sees as an anti-Russian U.S. establishment, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation told the Democratic-led House of Representatives' Homeland Security committee.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:07 IST
FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday warned that Russia is interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential elections with a steady steam of misinformation aimed at Democrat Joe Biden as well as sapping Americans' confidence in the election process.

Moscow is also attempting to undercut what it sees as an anti-Russian U.S. establishment, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation told the Democratic-led House of Representatives' Homeland Security committee. He said his biggest concern is a "steady drumbeat of disinformation" that he said he feared could undermine confidence in the result of the 2020 election.

Wray's testimony follows an Aug. 7 warning by the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center that Russia, China and Iran were all trying to interfere in the Nov. 3 election. Multiple reviews by U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia acted to boost now-President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and undermine his rival Hillary Clinton. Trump has long bristled at that finding, which Russia denies.

Trump himself has repeatedly and without evidence questioned the increased use of mail-in ballots, a long established method of voting in the United States which are expected to see a surge in use due to the coronavirus. On Thursday Trump said on Twitter that without evidence that they could make it impossible to know the election's true outcome.

