Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN BJP chief says Periyar worked for social justice

BJP Tamil Nadu President L Murugan on Thursday hailed the contributions of rationalist E V Ramasamy "Periyar" to social justice and said he has no hesitation in extending its greetings on the occasion of the late leader's 142nd birth anniversary.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:30 IST
TN BJP chief says Periyar worked for social justice

BJP Tamil Nadu President L Murugan on Thursday hailed the contributions of rationalist E V Ramasamy "Periyar" to social justice and said he has no hesitation in extending its greetings on the occasion of the late leader's 142nd birth anniversary. "We extend our greetings to everyone. There is no second opinion that Periyar slogged for social justice. We have no hesitation in extending our greetings to him," he told reporters here.

He was responding to a question on his party accusing the DMK for not greeting the people on "Ganesh Chaturthi" and why he has not extended his "greetings" on the anniversary of the late leader, who founded the Dravida Kazhagam, an ideological inspiration for the Dravidian parties, including the ruling AIADMK and the DMK. Murugan's remark assumes significance since this is the first time a BJP state unit chief has made a positive comment on Periyar, a rationalist, noted for his ideals aimed at uplifting the oppressed sections of society and self-respect movement.

While a number of senior BJP workers, who did not wish to be named viewed it as a "fresh thinking on social justice" that could help the party, others said Murugan's comment must not be viewed as an "endorsement" of Periyar's alleged anti- Hindu religious comments. BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tiruptai told PTI: "We must not come to a conclusion that he has accepted the ideology of EV Ramasamy (EVR). It was not a statement but reply to the question of a journalist. His reply reflects the culture, refinement and civilised behaviour of BJP people." Also, he said, anyone in public life be it RSS workers or the Communists, everyone worked to bring reforms in the society in "their own way." In the same way, "EVR also worked" and Murugan's answer does not mean an endorsement to the late leader's ideology, he stressed.

"We have no animosity towards anyone," Narayanan added. Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president M K Stalin and a host of other leaders paid floral tributes to Periyar by garlanding his portrait on his birth anniversary at various locations.

The BJP and its affiliates have often had verbal duels with Dravidian outfits over the ideology of Periyar (1879- 1973), a social reformer and a rationalist. Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of events to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Murugan praised his party icon for his "stellar work," a string of Centre's welfare measures, and the proposed construction of a temple for Lord Ram at Ayodhya.

He said the Prime Minister honoured the sacrifices of party founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and fulfilled his dreams by removing Article 370 from the Constitution. To a question on the two-language formula adopted by the Tamil Nadu government, he said his party favoured learning any language and not just two.

Parents, students and the general public were for learning not just one or two languages but more as per their requirement, he said..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer says Assange charged under broad, contentious US law

An American constitutional law expert said Thursday that the United States indicted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange under an extraordinarily broad spying law that has been used in the past for politically motivated prosecutions. Speaking d...

China suffered 'far fewer' casualties than India in June clash - Global Times editor

China suffered far fewer than the 20 deaths incurred by Indias military in a clash on their border in the Himalayas in June, the Global Times editor-in-chief said in a tweet, contradicting a claim made by Indias defence minister. No Chinese...

Indian cabinet minister quits over farm legislation

Indias minister for food processing resigned on Thursday over her opposition to planned laws to allow farmers to sell produce directly to bulk buyers and make contract farming easier, saying the legislation will hurt millions of the country...

Ex-JPMorgan trader sentenced to prison for currency rigging

A former JPMorgan Chase Co foreign exchange trader was sentenced on Thursday to eight months in prison, following his Nov. 2019 conviction for conspiring with traders at other banks to rig currency trades.Akshay Aiyer, 37, was also sentenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020