NDMC school workbook shows truncated map of India, inquiry ordered

A workbook used in schools of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation has "shown truncated map" of India, following which a probe has been ordered, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A workbook used in schools of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation has "shown truncated map" of India, following which a probe has been ordered, officials said on Thursday. The workbook in Hindi for use in classes 4 and 5 in schools of the NDMC, has images of two maps of the country, one before and the other after Independence.

The Jammu & Kashmir region in the post-Independence map has been shown as "truncated", officials said. "A wrong map got published in the workbook of our schools which was used during online classes, being held in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In that 1947 map, the Kashmir portion of the map was shown as truncated," NDMC Standing Committee chairman Chhail Bihari Goswami said.

The NDMC panel chief said, an inquiry has been ordered into the matter. "Online classes are happening, and images may have been taken from the world wide web for the workbook. So, this mistake has cropped up. How the mistake happened, whether accidentally or otherwise, the probe will look into that aspect too," Goswami said.

He also said the wrong map will be replaced. Asked if there were any other mistakes in the workbook content, the BJP leader said, "no".

"This is unfortunate, and should not have happened," he said.

