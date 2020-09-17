Left Menu
Development News Edition

KMDA may move SC after NGT again rejects plea to allow Chhhat Puja in city lake; oppn decries move

The TMC, however, said that it believes in the inclusiveness of West Bengal where all religious and linguistic communities live side by side and celebrate all festivals with equal enthusiasm. KMDA, which functions under the state Urban Development Department, recently moved the NGT, East Zone, seeking permission to allow Chhath Puja rituals in the waterbody that has been plagued by pollution, in deference to the religious sentiment of people.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:07 IST
KMDA may move SC after NGT again rejects plea to allow Chhhat Puja in city lake; oppn decries move

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday rejected the plea of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) to allow Chhat puja in Rabindra Sarobar this year and upheld its previous order banning any such ritual there to save its ecosystem, following which the state agency said it may move the Supreme Court against the order. The opposition Congress and BJP slammed the Trinamool Congress administration for its decision to petition the NGT with the same prayer for consecutive years and accused the ruling party of trying to woo the Bihari people ahead of the assembly polls due next year.

Chat Puja is celebrated mainly by people of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The TMC, however, said that it believes in the inclusiveness of West Bengal where all religious and linguistic communities live side by side and celebrate all festivals with equal enthusiasm.

KMDA, which functions under the state Urban Development Department, recently moved the NGT, East Zone, seeking permission to allow Chhath Puja rituals in the waterbody that has been plagued by pollution, in deference to the religious sentiment of people. The agency, which is the custodian of the 73-acre lake, also submitted before the court that there could be law and order problem as thousands of devotees broke open locked gates of the sprawling lake area last year and offered puja violating the NGT orders.

A bench of Justice S P Wangdi and two expert members rejected the petition and directed KMDA to ensure that its earlier order of not allowing anyone on the premises of the lake on the Chhat Puja days in November is strictly enforced this time. "We are thinking about moving the Supreme Court for reviewing the NGT order," Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim told reporters.

Hakim, also a senior TMC leader, said, "We are of the view that a day's rituals, being practised for ages by people, cannot do much damage to the lake. It can be restored to its previous state by our men shortly after the rituals are over." Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Choudhury claimed that TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is practising "vote puja in the name of Chhat puja". Assembly election in West Bengal is likely to be held in March-April next year.

"Does she (Banerjee) think Biharis are not conscious about the environment? Does she think Biharis won't go to a proper alternative waterbody like Rabindra Sarobar if the government chooses a spot and makes all arrangements to make it communicable? Actually, she seeks to capitalise on Bihari sentiment. She considers them only as votebank," Chowdhury, the state Congress president, said. For the same reason, the CM had stopped Durga Puja immersion on the Vijaya Dashami some years back to allow Muharram processions, he said adding that she did it on her own and Muslims did not ask for it.

The TMC is trying to sow the seed of division among Bengali and Bihari communities in a subtle way, BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya alleged, without elaborating. "All of a sudden, the TMC has woken up to the issue of Chhat Puja. It was being observed by people for so many years without her (Banerjee's) intervention. She is now desperate to show her love to the Bihari community," he said.

A senior TMC leader said that these comments only reflected how the opposition is politicising every administrative move. "We don't believe in votebank politics. Under the rule of Mamata Banerjee, all communities are living in amity in the state and celebrating their own festivals. The KMDA move was prompted by administrative considerations based on previous experiences," he said.

Environmentalists Somendra Nath Ghosh and Sumita Bandyopadhyay hailed the order of the NGT and wondered what had prompted KMDA to make such a plea again. Subhas Dutta, another environmentalist, said the NGT has pointed out that KMDA cannot evade its responsibility to implement a court order by invoking religious sentiments and law and order issue.

In 2016, the NGT had allowed Chhath puja to be performed in the lake for that year only under certain regulations. In the next year, the court ordered that no Chhat Puja rituals would be allowed anymore to prevent pollution of the lake and the surrounding manicured gardens and grounds, and asked KMDA to enforce the ruling.

However, in 2018 and 2019, thousands of devotees forcefully entered the lake area and performed Chhat Puja rituals. On the reason behind moving the NGT again, KMDA CEO Antara Acharya had said, "There is religious sentiment involved and many women and children gather at the spot. It is difficult to prevent them from entering the lake compound." Rabindra Sarobar is part of National Lake Conservation Plan of Government of India. The huge lake and the surrounding grounds are used for several sporting activities from rowing, swimming competitions to cricket, football and other activities.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Islamic State claims Niger killings of French aid workers

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing six French aid workers, their driver and a local guide in a wildlife park in Niger last month. The Islamic State group said in its al-Naba newsletter published Thursday that a s...

Convoy ambush in eastern Congo kills one aid worker

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 17 Reuters - A rmed attackers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo killed one aid worker and took two others temporarily hostage after ambushing their convoy on Wednesday, Christian charity World ...

Anti-fake news division not targeted at mainstream media: Kerala CM

The police-led arrangement in Kerala to take action against fake news was not targeted at any specific individuals or mainstream media houses and will not affect media freedom in any way, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. Th...

Lawyer says Assange charged under broad, contentious US law

An American constitutional law expert said Thursday that the United States indicted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange under an extraordinarily broad spying law that has been used in the past for politically motivated prosecutions. Speaking d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020