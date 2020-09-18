Trump's son will sit for questioning in New York probe, after the election

Lawyers for Donald Trump's son Eric said he is willing to be questioned in connection with a civil probe by New York's attorney general involving the U.S. president and his Trump Organization, if it can wait until after the Nov. 3 election. In a court filing, the lawyers said Eric Trump has made clear he will comply with a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James, and proposed four available dates after the election for questioning.

The lawyers said the proposal reflected Eric Trump's "extreme travel schedule and related unavailability" through the election, and "the importance of avoiding any appearance of politicizing the investigatory process." James said on Aug. 24 she was investigating whether Donald Trump and his company improperly manipulated the value of the president's assets to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits.

She also said at the time there was no determination any laws had been broken. Eric Trump is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization.