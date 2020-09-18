'Instead of Dr Ambedkar memorial, build school of studies'

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Friday said that instead of building a memorial of his grandfather Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Indu Mill land in Mumbai, an international school of studies should be set up there as per the earlier plan. The Dalit leader, who is the grandson of the architect of the Indian Constitution, reiterated the demand while speaking to a regional news channel.

"Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had proposed to set up an international school of studies at the Indu Mill site and the current government should stick to that plan," Ambedkar said. "Vajpayeeji had approved a note about the project and since then severak steps had been taken were for its implementation. However, the subsequent government at the Centre led by Congress opposed it and delayed the project," he alleged.

"It is my request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to read the former PM's note about the project and stick to it instead of proceeding with the current design of installing a huge statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar there," the former MP said.