Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tough time for farmers, BJP govt eager to get its 'rich friends' into agri sector: Priyanka Gandhi

Accusing the BJP government of not listening to the farmers, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that the central government seems eager to get its "billionaire friends" into the agriculture sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 14:16 IST
Tough time for farmers, BJP govt eager to get its 'rich friends' into agri sector: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Accusing the BJP government of not listening to the farmers, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that the central government seems eager to get its "billionaire friends" into the agriculture sector. "This is a tough time for farmers. The government should have helped the MSP and farmers in their procurement system at this time, but the opposite has happened. The BJP government appears to be eager in getting its billionaire friends into the agriculture sector. It doesn't even want to listen to the farmers," Priyanka wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi).

The Congress general secretary's remark comes amid farmer protests being held in Punjab, Haryana, and Telangana opposing the Centre over the recent Agriculture Bills. The Lower House of the Parliament had recently passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Earlier, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had said that the three agriculture-related bills are "anti-farmer" and added that under the new law any big trader can open a 'mandi' and under these new anti-farmer Bills, any dispute at 'mandi' will be handled by officials. The agri-related bills have also led to differences between the ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a SAD leader, resigned from the Union Cabinet displaying her opposition to the three bills. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea's Zappacosta seals loan switch to Genoa

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Serie A club Genoa, the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday. Zappacosta, 25, joined Chelsea from Torino in 2017 and went on to make 52 appearances for the Lon...

LG announces Rs, 1,350-Cr economic package to boost tourism, other sectors in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha possibly struck a right cord with the awam people of Jammu and Kashmir as he announced a Rs 1,350-crore economic package to give a much needed boost to tourism and other sectors hit by the economic slowdown c...

Auto-rickshaw driver hangs self at Noida home

The body of a 27-year-old man was on Saturday found at his rented accommodation in Uttar Pradeshs Noida in a case of suspected suicide, police said. The man worked as an auto-rickshaw driver and lived with his wife in Salarpur village un...

Festive season to provide temporary relief for auto makers: Ind-Ra

The festive season demand for automobiles is expected to provide some relief to the industry over the next two-to-three months, India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra has said. But the relief could be temporary. Any additional measures by the go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020