Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump seeks to shore up military support in North Carolina campaign swing

Republican President Donald Trump takes his re-election campaign to the political swing state of North Carolina on Saturday in an effort to boost his poll numbers against Democratic rival Joe Biden and shore up support among military members there.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 14:30 IST
Trump seeks to shore up military support in North Carolina campaign swing

Republican President Donald Trump takes his re-election campaign to the political swing state of North Carolina on Saturday in an effort to boost his poll numbers against Democratic rival Joe Biden and shore up support among military members there. Trump has boasted about revitalizing the U.S. armed forces with increased defense budgets but has seen his political support slip among troops.

A poll in the Military Times last month found a "slight but significant" preference among active duty military members for Biden, the former vice president, and a decline in favorability for Trump. North Carolina has a number of military bases, and the president's rally in Fayetteville is near Fort Bragg, a large base with tens of thousands of personnel.

An average of polls by RealClearPolitics shows a tight race between Trump and Biden in North Carolina, with Biden holding a slight lead. The president has had a mixed relationship with military leaders. He described John McCain, a senator and Vietnam War veteran who is now deceased, in derogatory terms and has had to deny reporting in the Atlantic magazine that he referred to U.S. war dead as "losers" and "suckers."

Biden has sought to capitalize on that vulnerability. His campaign said on Friday it was releasing an ad directed at military families to be aired in swing states including Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. "President Trump has been a consistent champion of America's service members and veterans and has succeeded at rebuilding our military, reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs, and launching initiatives to help veterans adjust to civilian life," the campaign said in a statement on Friday after Vice President Mike Pence touted Trump's record with the military in Arizona.

Trump has traveled repeatedly to North Carolina in recent weeks, making a stop there during the Republican National Convention and a later trip to declare the city of Wilmington a World War Two Heritage City.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea's Zappacosta seals loan switch to Genoa

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Serie A club Genoa, the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday. Zappacosta, 25, joined Chelsea from Torino in 2017 and went on to make 52 appearances for the Lon...

LG announces Rs, 1,350-Cr economic package to boost tourism, other sectors in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha possibly struck a right cord with the awam people of Jammu and Kashmir as he announced a Rs 1,350-crore economic package to give a much needed boost to tourism and other sectors hit by the economic slowdown c...

Auto-rickshaw driver hangs self at Noida home

The body of a 27-year-old man was on Saturday found at his rented accommodation in Uttar Pradeshs Noida in a case of suspected suicide, police said. The man worked as an auto-rickshaw driver and lived with his wife in Salarpur village un...

Festive season to provide temporary relief for auto makers: Ind-Ra

The festive season demand for automobiles is expected to provide some relief to the industry over the next two-to-three months, India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra has said. But the relief could be temporary. Any additional measures by the go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020